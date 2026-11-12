Stray Dog At Kolkata Airport Runway Forces Flight From Chennai To Land At Andal Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) A major disaster was averted on Thursday after a stray dog ​​was spotted suddenly entering the runway of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata by a pilot and a flight from Chennai coming in for landing, was diverted to Andal airport in West Burdwan district. The quick thinking of a pilot and the quick action of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) saved the lives of many passengers.

According to airport officials, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Ranchi was preparing to take off on Wednesday. After the plane reached the runway, just before take-off, the pilot noticed a stray dog roaming on the runway.

Realising the danger, the pilot immediately informed the Kolkata Air Traffic Control about the matter. At the same time, another IndiGo flight from Chennai was about to land in Kolkata. As soon as the news of the dog on the runway was received, the ATC officials were alerted.

Due to the fear of an accident, the plane was not allowed to land in Kolkata and was immediately ordered to divert to an alternative route. After receiving the ATC's instructions, the plane from Chennai safely left for Andal Airport in West Burdwan district that is about 187 kilometres from Kolkata airport.

While the passengers were safe, the incident has raised serious questions about security at NSCBI Airport. The Kolkata Airport Authority is investigating how a dog managed to sneak into such a secure and important area as the runway without being seen.

It is worth mentioning that on Wednesday morning, a hijack threat was made at an Air India flight in NSCBI Airport. In this incident, the police arrested a passenger from Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district.

It is learnt that his office was sending him to work in an African country against his will. He was not willing to go abroad leaving his cancer-stricken wife behind. That is why he fabricated the hijack story. He basically did this to foil the foreign trip but landed being arrested.