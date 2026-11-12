Bomb Alert Lifted At Railway Station In Northern France

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Nov 12 (IANS) A bomb alert reported Thursday morning at Calais-Frethun railway station in Pas-de-Calais department in northern France has been lifted, the prefect of Pas-de-Calais announced on social media platform X.

Earlier Thursday, the prefect had announced that there was a bomb alert at Calais-Frethun railway station, warning that it could affect traffic in the surrounding area. The prefect later said that the security check had been completed and road traffic was gradually resuming.

Regional train operator TER Hauts-de-France said on X that rail traffic had been suspended in both directions on the line following the report of an unattended piece of luggage at Calais-Frethun station.

International high-speed rail operator Eurostar said that some of its trains connecting London and Paris were disrupted by the incident, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Last week, more than a dozen passenger flights across Europe received bomb threats, forcing several aircraft to divert and prompting security checks at airports in multiple countries, according to local media reports and airline statements.

An Aer Lingus Airbus A320 travelling from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a military airbase in Evreux, France, following a bomb alert. The aircraft landed safely, and all 151 passengers and six crew members were moved to safety while military bomb disposal teams inspected the plane, according to the office of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

In Bulgaria, three Ryanair flights bound for the capital Sofia received bomb threats, local broadcaster bTV reported. Flights from Copenhagen and Madrid landed safely in Sofia, while a flight from London Stansted Airport was diverted to Plovdiv Airport. Security checks found no dangerous objects on board the aircraft, according to the broadcaster.

In Poland, a Paris-bound LOT Polish Airlines plane was stopped while taxiing at Warsaw Chopin Airport following a report of a potentially dangerous object onboard. Flight LO331 was moved to a designated parking stand for inspection, and one runway was temporarily closed. No dangerous items were found, and airport operations subsequently returned to normal.

–IANS

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