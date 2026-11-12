Ganjam Flood Row: Odisha Minister Counters BJD Dares Oppn For House Debate

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 (IANS) Amid a political slugfest over the state government's handling of the recent Arnab cyclone and devastating Ganjam floods, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday challenged Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik and all opposition parties to a detailed discussion in the upcoming Assembly session on disaster preparedness and management during the BJD's 24-year rule and the current BJP government.

During an interaction with the media persons here, Pujari described a state's legislative assembly as the best forum to hold discussions on such issues of importance.

Stating that the Assembly's winter session is beginning on November 18, the R&DM Minister said,“We will come prepared with all the facts and figures. I appeal to all political parties to come prepared as well. I invite all opposition parties to participate in a comprehensive discussion on the various cyclones and floods Odisha has experienced since the 1999 Super Cyclone, the circumstances under which they occurred, the preparedness measures taken and how they were tackled.”

He also referred to the unprecedented downpour in several blocks of Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts due to severe cyclonic storm Arnab during the last week of October, describing it as rainfall never witnessed before.

The minister said Patrapur block in Ganjam district recorded 89.4 mm of rainfall on October 28, which surged to 546 mm the following day, which was the fourth-highest in the history of Odisha.

Another 173 mm of rainfall was recorded on October 30, taking the three-day cumulative rainfall to 808.4 mm.

Similarly, several other blocks of Ganjam, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts also experienced unprecedented rainfall during the period.

Targeting the previous BJD government, Pujari said,“During Phailin in 2013, rainfall of 205.55 mm was recorded, which included both the impact of the cyclone and the associated rainfall, leading to floods as well. How many people were killed or injured? How many casualties were reported? There were 22 casualties due to floods and 23 due to the cyclone. Those discussing the issue should make a comparison with Cyclone Arnab. Ganjam recorded zero casualties during Arnab.”

The minister noted some casualties in Ganjam were reported during this time, but they were not from the floods but due to landslides.

He also criticised the opposition BJD, alleging that the regional party during its 24-year rule failed to construct an adequate number of gates in dams and reservoir systems on the Rushikulya River and its tributaries to effectively control floods.

The minister also said the BJP government was taking several measures, in collaboration with IITs and other institutions, to strengthen and build new infrastructure and minimise the impact of natural disasters such as floods and landslides while ensuring maximum safety in the future.