Nvidia's Leadership Crisis Rattles The AI Trade As UK Growth Surprises
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Days before earnings, Nvidia's boardroom drama has turned a reputational issue into a leadership risk. Meanwhile, the UK economy is proving hard to knock off course, which only makes the Bank of England's job harder. Key takeaways
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Nvidia shares fell more than 8% in after-hours trading as its board met to decide CEO Jensen Huang's future, wiping out Wednesday's AI-led rally.
More than $450 billion has been erased from Nvidia's market value since the board announced its investigation on 8 November.
UK GDP grew 0.7% in Q3, the fastest quarterly pace since early 2024, while September's 0.2% rise beat expectations of no growth.
The Bank of England is under pressure: stronger growth keeps another rate rise on the table at its 17 December meeting.
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Nvidia board: any official statement on Jensen Huang's position or interim leadership.
17 November: Nvidia's Q3 fiscal 2027 results, after the US close.
18–19 November: Anthropic's planned IPO pricing and Nasdaq debut, a real-time test of AI appetite.
11 December: UK October GDP, the first read on Q4 momentum.
17 December: Bank of England rate decision.
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