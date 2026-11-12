Customers Pay In 6090 Days: Financing The Cash-Flow Gap For UAE Businesses

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) For a UAE business selling on 60- or 90-day payment terms, a profitable order can still create a cash shortage. Suppliers may need payment before the customer settles, while wages and rent continue to fall due. Winning another order can increase that pressure if it requires more spending upfront.

Invoice financing can bring forward cash from eligible unpaid invoices. Whether it helps depends on the size of the funding gap, the customer's payment behaviour and the full cost of the facility. Understanding those details is more useful than choosing an offer by its advertised advance percentage.

tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 tdi_2_spot_img_all tdi_2_spot_img_tl tdi_2_spot_img_tp tdi_2_spot_img_mob img{border-style:none}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}} Calculate the gap before choosing finance

Start with a weekly cash forecast covering the period until payment is expected. Record available cash, unavoidable outgoings and realistic customer receipts. The largest shortfall shows how much funding the business may need; it will not necessarily equal the total value of its invoices.

Check when the payment clock actually starts. A contract might count days from delivery, invoice acceptance or another agreed milestone. An invoice awaiting approval can therefore leave cash tied up longer than its headline terms suggest. Separate routine payment timing from disputed amounts, missing paperwork and customers already struggling to pay.

Understand how the cash moves

Receivables finance uses amounts owed by customers as the basis for funding. Depending on the arrangement, a provider may purchase receivables or provide financing against them. It assesses which invoices qualify and how much can be advanced. Where part of the invoice value is held back, the remaining balance is released under the agreed settlement terms, after applicable deductions.

Consider a simplified illustration: a business has an eligible AED 100,000 invoice and receives AED 80,000 upfront. If the customer pays in full and the total financing charges are AED 2,000, the remaining payment to the business would be AED 18,000. It receives AED 98,000 overall. These figures are illustrative, not a quotation or typical market price.

Look beyond the product name

Factoring and invoice discounting are common labels, but the agreement determines how a particular facility works. Factoring can involve the purchase of receivables and services such as collections or credit protection. Invoice discounting provides funding against invoices, with structures that vary between providers.

Ask who owns the receivable, whether the customer must be notified and where payment must go. Also establish who follows up overdue amounts. Selling a receivable does not automatically mean handing over every collection task: some purchase arrangements leave the seller responsible for collecting payment on the financier's behalf.

Check whether funding is available for selected invoices or requires a wider commitment. If most sales go to one buyer, ask how much exposure the provider will accept to that customer.

Know who bears the payment risk

Under a recourse arrangement, the seller can be required to repay funding if the customer does not pay, according to the contract. Non-recourse arrangements can transfer specified buyer credit risks, but that does not remove every responsibility from the seller.

Read the treatment of commercial disputes, credit notes, returns and breaches of the supply contract. Confirm what happens if the buyer pays late rather than becoming insolvent. The practical question is when the provider can demand money back from the business and which circumstances are covered.

Compare the full cost and commitment

Request a written calculation showing the cash received upfront and the total charges for the expected payment period. Establish whether pricing applies to the invoice value or the amount advanced, and whether it increases with time. Ask which service, setup, minimum-use, collection or termination charges apply, rather than assuming every offer uses the same fee structure.

Compare the same invoices, funding amount and expected settlement date across offers. An advance that arrives after payroll is due may not solve the immediate problem. Likewise, a low headline rate may be less useful if the facility requires commitments the business cannot comfortably meet.

Masarif's comparison of invoice financing options in the UAE can help businesses build an initial shortlist. Check each shortlisted provider's eligibility criteria and obtain terms for the actual transaction before treating a listed product as available funding.

Prepare the records and test a delay

Build a clear file linking each invoice to the underlying contract or purchase order, evidence of delivery and any required customer acceptance. Keep the receivables ageing report current so outstanding balances and overdue amounts are easy to explain. Have company documents, financial information and bank statements ready; exact application requirements vary by provider.

Allow time for the provider to assess the business and its buyers before relying on the facility. A fast funding promise for an already approved invoice does not mean a new applicant will receive money immediately. Keep a separate plan for payments due during that assessment.

Before proceeding, rerun the cash forecast with the customer paying 30 days later than expected. Include any extra charges and repayment obligations that the proposed agreement would trigger. Check whether the remaining margin and available cash can absorb that outcome.

Also compare the cost with practical changes such as customer deposits, staged billing or agreed supplier extensions. Where invoice finance fits, start with a manageable level of funding and track the actual settlement dates and net proceeds. That record will show whether the arrangement is easing the cash shortage at a cost the business can sustain.