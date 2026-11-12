Warren, Coons Demand Records Freeze Over USD4.8B Nvidia Chip Probe
(MENAFN) Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons pressed the Trump administration on Wednesday to lock down all government records tied to Nvidia’s advanced AI chip exports to China, citing reports of a suspected Chinese intelligence operation that touches the company’s chief executive, Jensen Huang.
In a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the senators demanded that documents, communications and other materials on Nvidia’s exports and the related national security concerns be preserved.
“We also request that you preserve all records and materials specifically related to this reported intelligence operation, confirm in writing by November 17 that preservation directives have been issued across your respective offices, and brief Members of Congress regarding the risks this operation may have posed to our national security,” the senators wrote.
The lawmakers also called for a congressional briefing on the potential national security risks posed by the alleged operation, and said the allegations cast doubt on how effectively Washington enforces US export controls.
“This incident raises significant concerns about the federal government’s ability to effectively enforce our export controls and protect our national security,” the senators wrote.
The letter follows media reports alleging that Huang had a close personal relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence has reportedly suspected her of ties to Chinese intelligence services.
Citing those reports, the senators said Megaspeed and its Malaysian affiliate have reportedly bought more than $4.8 billion worth of advanced Nvidia AI chips and related equipment over the past three years. The executive was also reportedly suspected of potentially passing sensitive information about Nvidia technology to Chinese authorities.
In a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the senators demanded that documents, communications and other materials on Nvidia’s exports and the related national security concerns be preserved.
“We also request that you preserve all records and materials specifically related to this reported intelligence operation, confirm in writing by November 17 that preservation directives have been issued across your respective offices, and brief Members of Congress regarding the risks this operation may have posed to our national security,” the senators wrote.
The lawmakers also called for a congressional briefing on the potential national security risks posed by the alleged operation, and said the allegations cast doubt on how effectively Washington enforces US export controls.
“This incident raises significant concerns about the federal government’s ability to effectively enforce our export controls and protect our national security,” the senators wrote.
The letter follows media reports alleging that Huang had a close personal relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence has reportedly suspected her of ties to Chinese intelligence services.
Citing those reports, the senators said Megaspeed and its Malaysian affiliate have reportedly bought more than $4.8 billion worth of advanced Nvidia AI chips and related equipment over the past three years. The executive was also reportedly suspected of potentially passing sensitive information about Nvidia technology to Chinese authorities.
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