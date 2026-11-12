Lower House Speaker Calls For Stronger Global Dialogue To Combat Extremism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ibrahim Tarawneh on Thursday called for stronger dialogue and communication among nations to counter extremist ideologies worldwide and promote tolerance and mutual respect.

During a meeting with Andrey Belyaninov, secretary-general of the World Peoples Assembly of Russia, and his accompanying delegation, Tarawneh stressed the importance of international initiatives that bring people together around shared humanitarian values and reject violence and hatred.

He praised His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts to promote peace, security and stability, reaffirming the Lower House's support for initiatives that strengthen dialogue and understanding among communities.

Belyaninov and his delegation congratulated Tarawneh on his election as Lower House speaker and commended Jordan's experience in promoting peace, tolerance and coexistence amid religious and cultural diversity.

Members of the Jordanian-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Association, including its chair, MP Abdulhadi Breizat, and MPs Mohammad Sabayleh and Maysoun Qawabaa, also expressed support for initiatives aimed at promoting peace and shared humanitarian values.

//Petra// AJ