Jordan, Netherlands Explore Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Jordanian and Dutch business representatives explored opportunities to expand trade and investment at a reception hosted by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Wednesday evening, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan attended, alongside business representatives, government officials, development partners, and entrepreneurs.

The event highlighted the private sector's role in advancing bilateral relations, reviewed existing partnerships, and provided opportunities to discuss further commercial and investment cooperation.

"We highly appreciate the Netherlands' longstanding partnership with Jordan over 75 years. We look forward to building on it to expand trade and investment between our two countries, and to support a private sector-led economy that creates opportunities for young people and women, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision," Toukan said.

In his opening remarks, Herman Quarles van Ufford, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Netherlands, outlined the embassy's goals for achieving business cooperation.

"Over the next three to six years, we would like to see more Jordanian producers find buyers in the Netherlands, more Dutch companies find partners in Jordan, and more Jordanian businesses expand into international markets," he said.

"Our role is to help create the conditions for these opportunities, but it is the partnerships between businesses themselves that turn them into investment, trade and jobs." Meanwhile, participants met organizations implementing Dutch-funded programs and learned about their work supporting businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovation in Jordan.

The embassy outlined the economic component of its development strategy and four priorities for supporting Jordan's private sector: strengthening the startup ecosystem; improving access to finance for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises; increasing the competitiveness and sustainability of businesses in information and communications technology, food processing, and logistics; and improving the business and investment environment.

Dutch programs also focus on creating economic opportunities for young people and women and connecting Jordanian businesses with Dutch expertise, companies, and international markets.

The embassy said it would continue working with Jordanian public- and private-sector partners to support a competitive, inclusive, and sustainable economy and strengthen trade ties with the Netherlands and wider European markets.

//Petra// AO