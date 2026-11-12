SpaceX Falcon 9 Flies 7th Time in Classified Military Launch
(MENAFN) SpaceX sent a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, carrying a classified payload for the US Space Force after two schedule slips.
The rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East on the USSF-627 mission. Officials have not publicly disclosed the payload or the mission’s specific objectives.
The launch had been set for Monday but was pushed to Tuesday, then moved again to Wednesday.
The flight was the seventh for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, a veteran of six earlier missions: one for the US National Reconnaissance Office, two for the Space Development Agency and three Starlink satellite launches.
After stage separation, the reusable booster touched down on a SpaceX droneship in the Pacific Ocean.
The launch underscores the US military’s continued reliance on commercial launch providers to place national security payloads into orbit.
The rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East on the USSF-627 mission. Officials have not publicly disclosed the payload or the mission’s specific objectives.
The launch had been set for Monday but was pushed to Tuesday, then moved again to Wednesday.
The flight was the seventh for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, a veteran of six earlier missions: one for the US National Reconnaissance Office, two for the Space Development Agency and three Starlink satellite launches.
After stage separation, the reusable booster touched down on a SpaceX droneship in the Pacific Ocean.
The launch underscores the US military’s continued reliance on commercial launch providers to place national security payloads into orbit.
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