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Michael Joseph Richardson


Date: 2026-11-12 07:37:10

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, Newcastle University
Profile Articles

Michael's work explores the geographies of social and environmental justice. His research expertise is rooted in the postindustrial North East of England but extends to the postcolonial context of Hong Kong. He mostly writes about ideas of gender and justice, often drawing on long-standing research with the North East Young Dads and Lads. He works creatively with non-academic partners, including with colleagues in the arts and cultural sector.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer of Human Geography, Newcastle University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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