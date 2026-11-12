Professor of Sociology, UCL

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Caroline Oliver is Professor of Sociology at UCL Institute of Education, working in the Department of Education, Practice and Society. She is a co-Director of both UCL's Migration Research Unit and the Centre for Sociology of Education and Equity, and is EPS Head of Engagement and Impact. She was the founding Deputy Programme Director of the UCL BSc Sociology undergraduate programme and is a member of the coordinating group creating the UCL Sociology Network - the cross-university group for sociologists at UCL. She is Series Editor of the Routledge Sociological Futures Book series and Chair of the International Editorial Advisory Board of the journal, Evidence & Policy.

Caroline's research interests are in social exclusion, especially in the fields of migration and education. She is currently leading research funded by the Nuffield Foundation on the Afghan resettlement schemes in England, building on her expertise on national and local government responses to migrants (resettled persons, asylum seekers, family migration, international retirement migration). She also carries out research into experiences of education by those at risk of exclusion (disabled young people, asylum seekers and refugees). Her research is funded by bodies including the Nuffield Foundation, the British Educational Research Association, the British Academy, EC Urban Innovative Actions (UIA) scheme and the European Fund for the Integration of Third Country Nationals. She employs a wide methodological expertise, especially in the use of ethnographic, mixed-methods and innovative approaches, including participatory visual methods, e.g. Photovoice.

Prior to joining UCL, Caroline was Reader in Sociology at Roehampton University (2016-2019), Senior Researcher at the University of Oxford's ESRC Centre on Migration, Policy & Society (COMPAS) (2012-2016), Research Associate at the Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge (2006-2012) and Lecturer in Social Anthropology and Sociology at the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne (2002-2005).

Caroline is an experienced, SEDA recognised doctoral supervisor. Her current students (8 PhD and 2 EdD) are researching a range of migrant experiences in urban or educational settings in countries including Jordan, Lebanon, India, Bangladesh, Spain, Belgium, China and the UK.

2019–2026 Prof Sociology, UCL

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