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Chrysa Avdellidou


Date: 2026-11-12 07:37:09

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Planetary Science, School of Physics and Astronomy, University of Leicester
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I am a planetary scientist and my work focuses on the physical properties of small bodies and the most violent process that acts on them, impacts.

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  • –present Lecturer in Planetary Science, School of Physics and Astronomy, University of Leicester

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The Conversation

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