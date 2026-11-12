Kent Buse
- Professor of Health Policy, Director of Programme Development, Monash University Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monash University Honorary Professor, School of Public Health, Imperial College London
Kent has a training in the political economy of international development studies (University of Toronto), Health Policy Planning and Financing (joint MSc from London School of Economics and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine)Experience
- –present Professor of Health Policy, Director of Programme Development, Monash University Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monash University
- 2000 London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, PhD, Health Policy Analysis
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