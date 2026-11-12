Kent has a training in the political economy of international development studies (University of Toronto), Health Policy Planning and Financing (joint MSc from London School of Economics and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.