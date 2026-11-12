Ras Al Khaimah Reopens Beaches Following Oil Spill
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates' Ras Al Khaimah emirate reopened seven beaches on Thursday, nearly three weeks after shutting down all coastal beaches as a precautionary measure following an oil spill near neighboring Umm Al Quwain.
The Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department announced that the reopened locations include Flamingo, Dahan and Al Mairid beaches, as well as Al Rams Corniche.
The decision also covers beaches located at the Anantara Mina Al Arab, InterContinental Mina Al Arab and Cove Rotana resorts.
The department said further announcements concerning the reopening of other beaches would be made through its official communication channels.
Meanwhile, environmental inspections and cleanup activities remain underway in the areas still affected by the incident.
On Oct. 30, reports indicated that the oil tanker Gem 2 had been involved in an incident within Emirati territorial waters. Technical teams were continuing efforts to secure the vessel, fix damaged sections and examine its structural condition.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said assessments conducted at the time had found no evidence of further oil escaping from the tanker.
Satellite images reviewed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment showed that the oil slick was mainly concentrated off Umm Al Quwain's coast, with portions spreading toward coastal locations in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.
The ministry confirmed that the leak had been contained at its source and that the level of detected pollution had decreased.
It added that restrictions on access to beaches and coastal areas had been introduced as preventive measures to safeguard residents and marine ecosystems while environmental monitoring and cleanup work continued.
The Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department announced that the reopened locations include Flamingo, Dahan and Al Mairid beaches, as well as Al Rams Corniche.
The decision also covers beaches located at the Anantara Mina Al Arab, InterContinental Mina Al Arab and Cove Rotana resorts.
The department said further announcements concerning the reopening of other beaches would be made through its official communication channels.
Meanwhile, environmental inspections and cleanup activities remain underway in the areas still affected by the incident.
On Oct. 30, reports indicated that the oil tanker Gem 2 had been involved in an incident within Emirati territorial waters. Technical teams were continuing efforts to secure the vessel, fix damaged sections and examine its structural condition.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said assessments conducted at the time had found no evidence of further oil escaping from the tanker.
Satellite images reviewed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment showed that the oil slick was mainly concentrated off Umm Al Quwain's coast, with portions spreading toward coastal locations in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.
The ministry confirmed that the leak had been contained at its source and that the level of detected pollution had decreased.
It added that restrictions on access to beaches and coastal areas had been introduced as preventive measures to safeguard residents and marine ecosystems while environmental monitoring and cleanup work continued.
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