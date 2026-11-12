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President Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of Moldova In Dublin (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-11-12 07:31:59

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova Maia Sandu in Dublin on November 12, on the sidelines of the 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC), Trend 's special correspondent reports.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with their previous meetings and high-level reciprocal visits.

Will be updated





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Trend News Agency

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