RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
| (Unaudited)
| (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Revenue
|$73,401
|$70,289
|Cost of services
|53,475
|50,879
|Gross profit
|19,926
|19,410
|Selling, general and administrative
|14,823
|14,933
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|565
|539
|Operating income
|4,538
|3,938
|Other expense, net
|427
|614
|Income before income taxes
|4,111
|3,324
|Income tax expense
|1,395
|1,065
|Net income
|$2,716
|$2,259
|Diluted net earnings per share data
|$0.37
|$0.30
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|7,303,227
|7,614,695
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Revenue
|$250,255
|$232,928
|Cost of services
|184,225
|169,263
|Gross profit
|66,030
|63,665
|Selling, general and administrative
|45,920
|45,179
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|1,677
|1,364
|Operating income
|18,433
|17,122
|Other expense, net
|1,726
|2,241
|Income before income taxes
|16,707
|14,881
|Income tax expense
|5,246
|4,651
|Net income
|$11,461
|$10,230
|Diluted net earnings per share data
|$1.56
|$1.34
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|7,358,846
|7,656,929
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,”“EBITDA,”“Adjusted EBITDA,”“Adjusted net income” and“Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 3, 2026, and September 27, 2025.
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP operating income
|$4,538
|$3,938
|$18,433
|$17,122
|Adjustments
|Excess professional fees
|-
|-
|647
|-
|Equity compensation
|1,191
|1,033
|3,023
|2,939
|Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
|$5,729
|$4,971
|$22,103
|$20,061
|GAAP net income
|$2,716
|$2,259
|$11,461
|$10,230
|Income tax expense
|1,395
|1,065
|5,246
|4,651
|Interest expense, net
|448
|584
|1,819
|1,885
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|565
|539
|1,677
|1,364
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$5,124
|$4,447
|$20,203
|$18,130
|Adjustments
|Excess professional fees
|-
|-
|647
|-
|(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
|(21
|)
|30
|(93
|)
|356
|Equity compensation
|1,191
|1,033
|3,023
|2,939
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$6,294
|$5,510
|$23,780
|$21,425
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
| Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
| (Unaudited)
| (In Thousands)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP net income
|$2,716
|$2,259
|$11,461
|$10,230
|Adjustments
|Excess professional fees
|-
|-
|647
|-
|(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
|(21
|)
|30
|(93
|)
|356
|Equity compensation
|1,191
|1,033
|3,023
|2,939
|Tax impact from normalized rate
|(31
|)
|(119
|)
|(231
|)
|(257
|)
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$3,855
|$3,203
|$14,807
|$13,268
|GAAP diluted net earnings per share
|$0.37
|$0.30
|$1.56
|$1.34
|Adjustments
|Excess professional fees
|-
|-
|$0.08
|-
|(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
| ($0.00
|)
|$0.01
| ($0.01
|)
|$0.05
|Equity compensation
|$0.16
|$0.13
|$0.41
|$0.38
|Tax impact from normalized rate(a)
| ($0.00
|)
| ($0.02
|)
| ($0.03
|)
| ($0.04
|)
|Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|$0.53
|$0.42
|$2.01
|$1.73
|(a)
|Amount reflects an adjustment to income tax expense applied to non-GAAP adjusted consolidated taxable income. The Company used an estimated effective income tax rate of 27.0% for both periods presented, approximating the Company's federal USA income tax rate plus the tax-affected rate for states and Puerto Rico.
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
| Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
| (Unaudited)
| (In Thousands)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended October 3, 2026
| Specialty
Healthcare
|Engineering
| Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
|
Consolidated
|Revenue
|$33,709
|$30,743
|$8,949
|$73,401
|Cost of services
|25,113
|22,783
|5,579
|53,475
|Gross profit
|$8,596
|$7,960
|$3,370
|$19,926
|Gross profit margin
|25.5
|%
|25.9
|%
|37.7
|%
|27.1
|%
|Thirteen Weeks Ended September 27, 2025
| Specialty
Healthcare
|Engineering
| Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
|
Consolidated
|Revenue
|$30,000
|$31,419
|$8,870
|$70,289
|Cost of services
|21,010
|24,507
|5,362
|50,879
|Gross profit
|8,990
|6,912
|3,508
|19,410
|Gross profit margin
|30.0
|%
|22.0
|%
|39.5
|%
|27.6
|%
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 3, 2026
| Specialty
Healthcare
|Engineering
| Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
|
Consolidated
|Revenue
|$126,541
|$96,405
|$27,309
|$250,255
|Cost of services
|91,341
|76,103
|16,781
|184,225
|Gross profit
|$35,200
|$20,302
|$10,528
|$66,030
|Gross profit margin
|27.8
|%
|21.1
|%
|38.6
|%
|26.4
|%
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 27, 2025
| Specialty
Healthcare
|Engineering
| Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
|
Consolidated
|Revenue
|$116,105
|$90,082
|$26,741
|$232,928
|Cost of services
|82,634
|70,496
|16,133
|169,263
|Gross profit
|33,471
|19,586
|10,608
|63,665
|Gross profit margin
|28.8
|%
|21.7
|%
|39.7
|%
|27.3
|%
|RCM Technologies, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share amounts)
|October 3,
| January 3,
| 2026
| 2026
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$1,884
|$2,922
|Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of provision for credit losses of $871 at October 3, 2026 and January 3, 2026
|85,016
|81,243
|Transit accounts receivable
|6,272
|8,017
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,282
|7,704
|Total current assets
|99,454
|99,886
|Property and equipment, net
|6,369
|7,265
|Other assets:
|Deposits
|261
|261
|Deferred tax assets, foreign
|6
|6
|Goodwill
|22,147
|22,147
|Operating right of use assets
|4,945
|4,832
|Total other assets
|27,359
|27,246
|Total assets
|$133,182
|$134,397
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$14,590
|$9,649
|Transit accounts payable
|8,993
|16,247
|Accrued payroll and related costs
|13,246
|10,784
|Finance lease payables
|799
|843
|Income taxes payable
|50
|391
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,194
|1,209
|Deferred revenue
|9,058
|14,761
|Total current liabilities
|47,930
|53,884
|Deferred income taxes, net, domestic
|5,673
|5,673
|Finance lease payables, net of current portion
|-
|380
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|3,941
|3,813
|Borrowings under revolving credit facility
|22,682
|24,673
|Total liabilities
|80,226
|88,423
|Contingencies (note 16) and Commitments (note 15)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,132,420 shares issued and 7,131,213 shares outstanding at October 3, 2026 and 18,004,241 shares issued and 7,351,400 shares outstanding at January 3, 2026
|906
|900
|Additional paid-in capital
|124,755
|122,244
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,164
|)
|(2,814
|)
|Retained earnings
|21,857
|10,396
|Treasury stock at cost, 11,001,207 shares at October 3, 2026 and 10,652,841 shares at January 3, 2026
|(91,398
|)
|(84,752
|)
|Stockholders' equity
|52,956
|45,974
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$133,182
|$134,397
|RCM Technologies, Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| (Unaudited)
| (In Thousands)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| October 3
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Net income
|$2,716
|$2,259
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities
|1,581
|1,825
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable and contract assets
|(3,208
|)
|515
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(599
|)
|(175
|)
|Net of transit accounts receivable and payable
|(5,124
|)
|(7,659
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|203
|3,312
|Accrued payroll and related costs
|372
|2,431
|Operating lease liabilities
|(181
|)
|(274
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(301
|)
|(538
|)
|Deferred revenue
|819
|(2,939
|)
|Deposits
|-
|(19
|)
|Total adjustments
|(6,438
|)
|(3,521
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,722
|)
|(1,262
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(276
|)
|(498
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(603
|)
|(2,379
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(100
|)
|(24
|)
|Decrease in cash
| ($4,701
|)
| ($4,163
|)
|Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
| October 3
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Net income
|$11,461
|$10,230
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities
|5,175
|5,080
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable and contract assets
|(3,488
|)
|(5,249
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,420
|2,865
|Net of transit accounts receivable and payable
|(5,509
|)
|(9,330
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|5,155
|(69
|)
|Accrued payroll and related costs
|2,480
|2,860
|Operating lease liabilities
|(804
|)
|(809
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(337
|)
|(108
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(5,734
|)
|2,098
|Deposits
|(1
|)
|(48
|)
|Total adjustments
|(1,643
|)
|(2,710
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|9,818
|7,520
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(477
|)
|(1,398
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(9,875
|)
|(9,471
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(504
|)
|(71
|)
|Decrease in cash
| ($1,038
|)
| ($3,420
|)
|RCM Technologies, Inc.
|Tel: 856.356.4500
|Corporate Contacts:
|2500 McClellan Avenue
|...
|Bradley S. Vizi
|Pennsauken, NJ 08109
|Executive Chairman
|Kevin D. Miller
|Chief Financial Officer
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