Quantum X Labs Joins The Global Race By Publishing Updated Execution Roadmap For Building Its Cold-Atom Quantum Computer, Targeting Fault-Tolerant Computing By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roadmap defines milestones for physical qubits, logical qubits and gate performance, targeting ~800 logical qubits and 100,000+ physical qubits by 2030 TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: QXL) (“Quantum X Labs” or the“Company”), a quantum technology company developing quantum computing, quantum sensing, quantum error correction and quantum applications technologies, today announced the publication of its cold-atom quantum computing roadmap. The roadmap outlines the Company's planned progression from its current physical-qubit platform toward error-corrected and, ultimately, fault-tolerant quantum computing, which the Company is targeting by 2030. The roadmap reflects the Company's progress to date and defines each milestone in terms of physical qubits, logical qubits and gate performance, so that progress can be tracked against measurable targets. The Company believes these metrics, rather than raw physical-qubit counts alone, will determine when quantum computers become commercially useful. The roadmap is anchored in the Company's cold-atom laboratory, which, based on information available to the Company, the Company believes is among the largest cold-atom laboratories in Israel. In 2026, the Company achieved more than 50 physical qubits on its cold-atom platform. On its decoder performance, the Company recently evaluated the logical error rate of its quantum error-correction decoder on Google's publicly available surface-code hardware dataset and on surface-code simulations, using NVIDIA CUDA-Q QEC as the test environment. In that evaluation, the Company's decoder achieved the lowest logical error rates in comparison to the other decoders it was benchmarked against. The roadmap in detail (all figures are targets and are subject to the risks and uncertainties described below):

Year Goal Logical qubits Physical qubits Gate performance 2027 Towards logical quantum computing Up to 20 1,000+ N/A 2029 Error-corrected computing ~100 10,000+ 99.9%

2030 Full fault-tolerant scale-up ~800 100,000+ 99.999999%





“A quantum computer is measured by how many reliable logical qubits it can deliver,” said Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Quantum Scientist of Quantum X Labs.“That is why every milestone in this roadmap is defined by physical qubits, logical qubits and gate performance together. We have designed our cold-atom platform and our AI-based decoder to work as one system, and we intend to be measured against these targets as we work to move from today's architecture toward error-corrected computing.”

The Company intends to pursue the roadmap by integrating its patent (pending) deep transformer decoder (U.S. Patent No. 12,294,387 B2), an AI-based error-correction system coupled with its cold-atom control stack as it seeks to scale from physical to logical qubits. The Company expects to report on its progress against these milestones in its periodic filings with the SEC and in its press releases, as appropriate.

About Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs' and its subsidiaries' strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“roadmap,”“milestone,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its cold-atom quantum computing roadmap, including its targeted milestones for physical qubits, logical qubits and gate performance in 2027, 2029 and 2030 and its goal of achieving fault-tolerant quantum computing by 2030; its belief regarding the metrics that will determine when quantum computers become commercially useful; the expected performance, scalability and integration of its AI-based quantum error-correction decoder with its cold-atom control stack; and its intention to report progress against these milestones. Achievement of these milestones depends on, among other things, scientific and engineering breakthroughs that have not yet been demonstrated, the Company's ability to obtain sufficient funding and to recruit and retain qualified personnel, the availability of components and facilities, and competition, and the milestones may be delayed, modified or not achieved at all. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. NVIDIA and CUDA-Q are trademarks or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Use of these names does not imply any affiliation with, or endorsement by, Google LLC or NVIDIA Corporation.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

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