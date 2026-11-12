CCTV Market In India To Reach USD 17.23 Billion By 2032 Driven By Smart City Surveillance & AI-Enabled Security Solutions Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The India CCTV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.12% during 2027–2032, supported by government-backed surveillance initiatives, expanding transportation infrastructure, AI-driven security applications, and rising demand for connected monitoring systems, with analog cameras maintaining their leading position and AI-enabled smart cameras emerging as the fastest-growing segment.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the India CCTV market size is expected to increase from USD 5.75 billion in 2026 to USD 6.89 billion in 2027 and reach USD 17.23 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.12% over 2027–2032. The market expansion is supported by increasing investments in public surveillance infrastructure, smart city development, transportation networks, and industrial security applications. Growing adoption of intelligent monitoring technologies and stricter security requirements across commercial and public establishments are further strengthening demand for CCTV cameras across the country.

India's expanding infrastructure and increasing emphasis on public safety are creating opportunities for CCTV manufacturers, technology providers, and system integrators. Government-backed smart city surveillance programs, airport and metro expansion, and the growing deployment of AI-enabled monitoring solutions are encouraging investments in advanced security equipment. At the same time, domestic manufacturing initiatives and evolving security certification requirements are influencing product development and supplier strategies. However, high total costs associated with multi-site surveillance installations, data privacy obligations, cybersecurity certification requirements, and supply chain dependencies continue to shape the competitive environment.

Key India CCTV Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Smart City Surveillance and Government Security Initiatives Drive Market Demand

Increasing investments in urban surveillance infrastructure are supporting CCTV adoption across Indian cities. Government-backed smart city programs and public safety initiatives are encouraging the installation of cameras across roads, public spaces, transportation facilities, and government establishments. The Smart Cities Mission had installed more than 83,000 CCTV surveillance cameras across 100 smart cities as of March 2026, highlighting the scale of public-sector surveillance investments. Additionally, state and municipal authorities are expanding centralized monitoring infrastructure to strengthen traffic management, public safety, and emergency response capabilities. These developments are creating opportunities for CCTV manufacturers and surveillance technology providers to supply cameras and integrated monitoring solutions for large-scale public infrastructure projects.

AI-Enabled Cameras and Industrial Security Applications Expand Technology Adoption

Growing adoption of artificial intelligence in security monitoring is creating opportunities for advanced CCTV camera solutions across industrial and commercial environments. AI-enabled cameras are increasingly being deployed to identify unsafe activities, monitor restricted areas, and generate real-time alerts across manufacturing facilities and public infrastructure. Industrial operators are integrating intelligent surveillance technologies with existing CCTV networks to strengthen workplace safety and operational monitoring. Meanwhile, increasing demand for automated monitoring and improved incident detection is encouraging manufacturers to expand their AI-enabled camera portfolios. These developments are supporting the transition toward intelligent surveillance systems that offer capabilities beyond conventional video recording.

Transportation Infrastructure Expansion and Wireless Connectivity Strengthen Market Reach

Rapid expansion of airports, metro networks, railway infrastructure, and other transportation facilities is increasing the need for extensive surveillance coverage across India. These infrastructure developments are creating demand for CCTV installations across terminals, railway stations, passenger facilities, and transportation corridors. At the same time, wireless connectivity technologies, including Wi-Fi and 4G/5G-enabled cameras, are gaining attention for outdoor surveillance and locations where conventional wired infrastructure may be difficult to establish. Solar-powered wireless deployments are also creating opportunities for surveillance applications in remote and underserved areas.

"The India CCTV market is benefiting from expanding public surveillance infrastructure, growing investments in transportation networks, and increasing adoption of AI-enabled security technologies. Government-led smart city initiatives and evolving industrial safety requirements are creating opportunities for camera manufacturers and surveillance solution providers. At the same time, domestic manufacturing capabilities and security certification requirements are influencing competitive strategies across the industry," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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India CCTV Market Regional Outlook

North India continues to represent the largest regional market for CCTV cameras, accounting over 42% of the market share in 2026. The region's position is supported by extensive public surveillance deployments, government infrastructure investments, and increasing security requirements across urban centers. Delhi and other major cities are witnessing substantial CCTV installations across public spaces, government establishments, transportation networks, and commercial facilities. Large-scale surveillance programs and the expansion of centralized monitoring systems are further supporting regional demand.

South India is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 20.95% during 2027–2032. Increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and technology adoption across cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are creating opportunities for CCTV manufacturers and surveillance solution providers. The growing integration of public and private camera networks, combined with investments in transportation infrastructure and smart city projects, is supporting regional market expansion.

Table of Contents (Partial) – India CCTV Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government Smart-City Surveillance Push

4.2.2 Mandatory Surveillance Regulations for Public Spaces

4.2.3 Rapid Infrastructure Expansion of Airports and Metros

4.2.4 AI-Driven Compliance and Safety Analytics Adoption

4.2.5 Shift Toward Indigenous Manufacturing Following STQC/BIS Norms

4.2.6 Solar-Powered Edge CCTV Deployments in Rural Schemes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Total Cost of Ownership for Multi-Site Rollouts

4.3.2 Rising Privacy and Data-Protection Obligations (DPDP Act)

4.3.3 Cybersecurity Certification Burden Slowing Product Launches

4.3.4 Semiconductor and Import Restrictions Disrupting Supply

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Analog Cameras

5.1.2 IP Cameras (Non-PTZ)

5.1.3 PTZ Cameras

5.1.4 AI-Enabled Smart Cameras

5.2 By End-User Verticals

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Industrial and Manufacturing

5.2.3 BFSI

5.2.4 Transportation and Logistics

5.2.5 Residential and Smart Homes

5.2.6 Retail and Hospitality

5.2.7 Healthcare and Education

5.2.8 Other End-User Verticals

5.3 By Connectivity

5.3.1 Wired

5.3.2 Wireless (Wi-Fi/4G/5G)

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North India

5.4.2 South India

5.4.3 East India

5.4.4 West India

5.4.5 Central India

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 HIKVISION Digital Technology Co. Ltd (Hikvision India)

6.4.2 Dahua Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.3 Aditya Infotech Ltd (CP Plus)

6.4.4 Honeywell Commercial Security

6.4.5 Godrej Security Solutions

6.4.6 Axis Video Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.7 Keenfinity India Private Limited

6.4.8 D-Link India Limited

6.4.9 Qubo (Hero Electronix Private Limited)

6.4.10 and more

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MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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