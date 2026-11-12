TSX Opening And Chibougamau Project Update
|For further information contact:
| Central Asia Metals
Gavin Ferrar
CEO
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7898 9001
| Louise Wrathall
CFO
| Richard Morgan
Investor Relations Manager
|...
| Peel Hunt (Nominated Adviser and joint broker)
Ross Allister
David McKeown
Emily Bhasin
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
| BMO Capital Markets (joint broker)
Thomas Rider
Pascal Lussier Duquette
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010
| BlytheRay (PR advisers)
Megan Ray
Rachael Brooks
| Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204
...
Note to editors:
Central Asia Metals, an AIM-quoted UK company based in London, owns 100% of the Kounrad SX-EW copper operation in central Kazakhstan, 100% of the Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia and 100% of the Chibougamau copper-gold project in Québec. The Company also owns an 80% interest in CAML Exploration and 100% in CAML XD, two subsidiaries formed to progress early-stage exploration opportunities in Kazakhstan, and a 38.9% interest in Aberdeen Minerals Ltd, a privately-owned UK company focused on the exploration and development of base metals opportunities in northeast Scotland.
For further information, please visit and follow CAML on X at @CamlMetals and on LinkedIn at Central Asia Metals PLC.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes certain statements that may constitute or be deemed to be 'forward-looking statements' or 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future objectives, financial or operating performance of CAML and its subsidiaries and mineral projects, estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves, exploration drilling, exploration activities, expenditures, development and production activities and events or developments that CAML expects, including but not limited to plans related to: the arrival of additional rigs; infill drilling to upgrade resources; geotechnical studies; metallurgical test work; drilling and electromagnetic geophysical programmes; environmental and social impact assessment work; and anticipated timing for completion of the PEA, an updated MRE and a DFS, are forward-looking statements.
Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as 'plans', 'expects', 'is expected', 'scheduled', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'estimates', 'forecasts' or 'intends', or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will' be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although CAML believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those implied or contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, among others, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, political and social uncertainties, changes to project parameters and/or economic assessments, variations of mineral grade or recovery rates, actual costs exceeding estimated costs, other risks related to the mining industry and general economic, market or business conditions. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and as such, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CAML disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
|X: @CamlMetals
|Instagram: Central Asia Metals Plc
1Refer to Cygnus' ASX announcement dated 17 September 2025 and subsequent technical report dated 31 October 2025 titled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report Chibougamau Hub and Spoke Complex, Québec, Canada' prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101') and the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code (2012 Edition).
The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Graham Greenway, BSc Honours (Geology), PGeo. Mr Greenway, CAML's Group Geologist, is a Practising Registrant of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario
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