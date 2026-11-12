Cambria Gold Mines Intersects 10.32 G/T Gold Over 7.5 Meters And 6.66 G/T Gold Over 15.0 Meters At The Premier Gold Project
|holeid
| from
(m)
| to
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Au
(ppm)
| Ag
(ppm)
| Zn
(ppm)
| Pb
(ppm)
|ETW 2
|Including (>10g/t)
|P26-2707
|289.0
|304.4
|15.4
|1.47
|17.9
|15318
|2943
|91
|%
|P26-2708
|190.0
|194.6
|4.6
|6.06
|7.8
|2177
|1286
|94
|%
|21.30 g/t Au over 1.1 m
|P26-2708
|200.3
|203.1
|2.8
|14.51
|19.4
|6924
|4015
|94
|%
|34.60 g/t Au over 1.1 m
|P26-2708
|209.7
|224.4
|14.6
|4.08
|8.6
|3575
|1556
|94
|%
| 15.45 g/t Au over 1.1 m
19.30 g/t Au over 1.1 m
|P26-2708
|227.8
|251.8
|23.9
|1.53
|4.4
|1195
|760
|94
|%
|24.00 g/t Au over 1.0 m
|P26-2709
|196.0
|200.0
|4.0
|6.10
|11.3
|3885
|1124
|93
|%
|P26-2709
|209.0
|227.0
|18.0
|1.75
|9.6
|4591
|1503
|93
|%
|P26-2709
|231.0
|240.0
|9.0
|4.26
|9.0
|3796
|1473
|93
|%
|P26U-0118
|77.0
|89.0
|12.0
|1.79
|4.7
|2165
|1059
|79
|%
|P26U-0122
|32.0
|45.0
|13.0
|1.47
|4.8
|3577
|1395
|99
|%
|P26U-0122
|53.0
|58.4
|5.4
|2.08
|8.5
|5698
|2479
|99
|%
|P26U-0123
|48.0
|59.0
|11.0
|1.26
|6.7
|2948
|1814
|91
|%
|P26U-0125
|60.0
|70.0
|10.0
|2.10
|9.4
|2764
|1328
|66
|%
|P26U-0126
|78.0
|81.0
|3.0
|4.76
|16.1
|4923
|2860
|75
|%
|P26U-0126
|86.0
|96.0
|10.0
|3.23
|7.3
|4469
|2170
|75
|%
|P26U-0127
|57.0
|72.0
|15.0
|6.66
|10.9
|6788
|4475
|85
|%
|28.11 g/t Au over 3.0 m
|P26U-0128
|52.5
|67.6
|15.1
|2.53
|7.0
|3339
|3112
|92
|%
|20.30 g/t Au over 0.7 m
|P26U-0128
|71.5
|79.0
|7.5
|10.32
|22.2
|20778
|13276
|92
|%
| 30.60 g/t Au over 0.7 m
18.01 g/t Au over 2.7 m
|P26U-0129
|49.0
|55.5
|6.5
|2.19
|6.1
|1473
|865
|96
|%
|P26U-0129
|61.0
|68.0
|7.0
|2.09
|3.1
|613
|419
|96
|%
|13.05 g/t Au over 1 m
|P26U-0132
|57.0
|62.0
|5.0
|4.71
|8.0
|3606
|2331
|97
|%
|P26U-0133
|33.0
|57.0
|24.0
|1.65
|3.7
|2190
|898
|100
|%
1 – ETW = Estimated True Width. All reported intervals are down-hole lengths, with true width estimates ranging from 66-100% of the reported interval. True widths are estimated based on the angle of the drill hole with the interpreted trend of the mineralized zones.
Composite Calculations for Significant Intersections
Composites for significant intersections were calculated using a 1 g/t gold (Au) cut off grade and maximum 3 metres of consecutive internal waste.“Including” results are reported at a 10 g/t Au cut off grade with maximum 3 metres of internal waste.
Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Hole Orientations
|Hole ID
| UTM East
(m)
| UTM North
(m)
| Elevation
(masl)
| Total Depth
(m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|P26-2707
|436831
|6212648
|550
|339
|174
|73
|P26-2708
|436895
|6212777
|542
|302
|92
|52
|P26-2709
|436895
|6212777
|542
|299
|91
|45
|P26U-0118
|437124
|6213069
|323
|90
|317
|84
|P26U-0119
|437124
|6213069
|323
|130
|317
|75
|P26U-0122
|437198
|6212996
|331
|69.5
|136
|54
|P26U-0123
|437198
|6212996
|331
|69.5
|135
|35
|P26U-0124
|437198
|6212996
|331
|75
|135
|21
|P26U-0125
|437198
|6212996
|332
|83
|135
|8
|P26U-0126
|437130
|6213043
|327
|97
|311
|78
|P26U-0127
|437130
|6213043
|327
|88.5
|269
|89
|P26U-0128
|437131
|6213042
|327
|84
|140
|83
|P26U-0129
|437131
|6213042
|327
|68
|136
|74
|P26U-0130
|437131
|6213041
|328
|64.5
|135
|64
|P26U-0131
|437132
|6213041
|328
|81
|135
|49
|P26U-0132
|437154
|6213018
|330
|66.5
|135
|72
|P26U-0133
|437154
|6213017
|330
|60.5
|135
|57
|P26U-0134
|437154
|6213017
|330
|60
|135
|42
*masl – metres above sea level
Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sample Preparation
All samples reported in this news release were obtained from NQ and HQ sized drill core. Holes with a P26U Prefix are NQ while holes with a P26 Prefix are HQ. The Company maintains a rigorous sampling and QA/QC procedure for the 2026 drill program. Core samples are prepared at the ALS preparation lab in Terrace, BC. The samples are dried and then crushed to specifications of 70% passing 2mm. Crushed samples are riffle split to 1000g and pulverized to 85% passing 75μm.
Analytical work for all results is completed by ALS Canada Ltd. which maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) program and is ISO:17025 certified for the analytical methods used in this release. Pulp splits are sent directly from the Terrace preparation facility to the ALS Canada Ltd. geochemistry laboratory facility in North Vancouver for analysis. Each sample is analyzed for gold by conventional 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA26) and multielement analysis by four-acid digest with an ICP finish (ME-ICP61).
Samples over 100ppm gold are re-analyzed by an overlimit 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). Samples over 100ppm silver are re-analyzed with an ore grade method (ME-OG62) which is a four-acid digest method followed by an ICP-AES finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver trigger the overlimit silver fire assay method (Ag-GRA21) which uses a 30g aliquot and gravimetric finish. Sampling and storage activities are conducted at the Company's secure facility in Stewart, British Columbia.
The Company maintains a QAQC program that includes the submission and review of coarse blank materials to monitor contamination and certified reference materials to assess analytical accuracy. Core duplicates, crush duplicates and pulp duplicates are used to infer sampling precision and nugget effect.
Qualified Person and Technical Information:
The scientific and technical information within this news release was reviewed and approved by Blaine Smit, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration for Cambria Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Smit is a non-independent“Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101. To verify the information related to this news release, Mr. Smit visited the 2026 drilling operations to review and discuss logging, sampling, and shipping procedures with responsible site staff, and reviewed and discussed assay and QA/QC results with responsible company personnel.
Investor Relations Engagements:
The Company has also engaged THB Digital Inc. (" THB Digital ") effective April 1, 2026, a corporate communications firm led by Tyler Bowles, Managing Director. THB Digital provides paid advertising set-up & management across Facebook, Instagram, X, Google and YouTube, including strategy, targeting, creative and copy, tracking, optimization, and reporting.
The agreement is continuing on a month to month basis, and may be terminated by either party at any time given 30 days written notice to the other party of its intention to terminate. In consideration for these services, the Company pays THB Digital a fixed monthly cash fee of C$3,500 (plus applicable taxes), with a separate advertising budget of C$5,000 per month, which may fluctuate based on the Company's desired advertising spend. Changes to the advertising budget will not affect THB Digital's monthly fee.
As of the date hereof, neither THB Digital nor its principal, Tyler Bowles, holds or has ever held any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. THB Digital operates on an arm's-length basis to the Company.
The agreement with THB Digital remains subject to the review and final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company also entered into an agreement effective March 1, 2026 with Bull Markets Media GmbH (" Bull Markets Media "), a Germany-based financial media company specializing in financial-market information, investor education, and digital financial publishing. All contents/materials distributed / disseminated by Bull Markets Media were reviewed and approved by the issuer.
The engagement is for a fixed term of six (6) months and concluded on August 31, 2026. In consideration for these services, the Company paid Bull Markets Media a total cash consideration of C$65,000 upfront, plus applicable taxes.
Bull Markets Media operates completely at arm's-length to the Company. As of the date hereof, neither Bull Markets Media nor any of its principals or associates holds any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
The agreement with Bull Markets Media remains subject to the review and final regulatory acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company has also entered into a corporate communications and marketing services agreement commencing June 1, 2026 with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH (" Plutus "), a Germany-based capital markets consultancy and financial media publishing firm.
The agreement is for a fixed term of twelve (12) months and will conclude on May 31, 2027. In consideration for these services, the Company has agreed to allocate a variable media buying and marketing budget ranging from a minimum of €100,000 to a maximum of €250,000. €100,000 was an upfront payment and any additional payment beyond €250,000 will be subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Under the terms of the agreement, Plutus is providing consulting on advertorial marketing and public relations strategies and is designing and implementing an advertisement-based investor awareness campaign targeting the European (primarily German-speaking) investment market.
Plutus operates completely at arm's-length to the Company. As of the date hereof, neither Plutus nor any of its principals or associates holds or had held any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
The agreement with Plutus and all associated upfront expenditures remains subject to the final regulatory acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company clarifies, further to its news release dated October 18, 2026, that it has paid an upfront, advanced payment of US$250,000 to Native Ads Inc. (“ Native Ads”). Any renewal after the 12 months (or after budget exhaustion) will also be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Native Ads continues to operate at arm's-length to the Company and receives no equity or security-based compensation under the terms of the engagement.
The Company also clarifies further to its news release dated October 19, 2026, Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. (“ Maximus”) and any of its principals do not have and have never had any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities and will not receive any securities in the Company as a result of this engagement. The engagement of Maximus is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Cambria Gold Mines
Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Project and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, as well as the large Mt. Margaret copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Washington State. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at or visit the Company's web site at
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.
Robert McLeod
CEO and Director
For further information contact:
Cleve Rueckert
VP Corporate Development
Email:...
and:
Sam Brezden
VP Communications and Community Engagement
Email: ...
Phone: 236-838-1840
Or visit:
Cautionary Statements :
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“seek”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“expect”,“targeted”,“outlook”,“on track” and“intend” and statements that an event or result“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would” or“might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the drill results resulting in actual increases of resources and reserves; the timing and certainty of the restart of the Premier mill and mining operations at the Premier and Red Mountain Projects; the timing and outcome of the expansion of the infill drill program and additional assay results; ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements; risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at including the Annual Management Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025 in the section entitled“Risk Factors”. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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