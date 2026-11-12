Cambria Gold Mines Intersects 10.32 G/T Gold Over 7.5 Meters And 6.66 G/T Gold Over 15.0 Meters At The Premier Gold Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambria Gold Mines Inc. ( TSXV: CAMB; OTCQX: CAMVF ) (“ Cambria” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce new assay results from the ongoing infill drilling program at the Premier Mining Complex (the“ Premier Gold Project” or“ PGP”), located near Stewart in northwestern British Columbia. Results from eighteen diamond drillholes totalling 2,217 metres are reported herein. Highlight intervals include:

10.32 g/t Au over 7.5 m (incl. 18.01 g/t Au over 2.7 m & 30.60 g/t Au over 0.7 m) in hole P26U-128

6.66 g/t Au over 15.0 m (incl. 28.11 g/t Au over 3.0 m) in hole P26U-127 4.08 g/t Au over 14.6 m (incl. 15.45 g/t Au over 1.1 m & 19.30 g/t Au over 1.1 m) in hole P26-2708

“Development infill drilling has been ongoing at the three major deposits at the Premier Gold Project with emphasis on areas that could be developed during ramp-up of mining while the Red Mountain Gold Deposit is developed. These results continue to demonstrate good continuity of grade and structure.” said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines.“Additional drill results are expected to continue to be received until Q1 2027. Underground development is expected to commence soon at Premier.” Infill drilling results from the 2026 program are now fully received from multiple zones of the Premier Deposit, including a 200 by 150 metre area of the“Prew Zone” that has now been infilled to an average 12.5 metre spacing. Infill drilling has focused on areas adjacent to the historic mining areas that were identified by previous operations in the early to mid 1900s. Mineralization consists of visible gold and gold-bearing base metal sulfides that infill and overprint quartz breccia domains, with strong continuity defined on and along section by Cambria's drilling program. Assays and geological data will be integrated into internal development planning as the company works toward a restart of the Premier mill and will also help to inform the resource update and Feasibility Study planned for H1 2027. The infill drilling program is anticipated to pause in late November, with assay compilation and modelling updates utilizing over 40,000 metres of new drilling continuing until the end of the year. A second phase of underground drilling will commence in 2027 upon completion of additional underground access. New underground development will also open exploration opportunities to test potential deposit extensions. The Premier deposit has had limited drilling to test deposit extensions at depth, despite historically producing over two million ounces of gold across multiple operators1. Two infill holes were also completed from surface into the footwall of the“Northern Light” mineralized structure with encouraging high-grade results in holes P26-2708 and P26-2709 (See Figure 4). These results highlight the potential to continue defining new zones of mineralization within the historic mining areas of the Premier deposit. The Company is eagerly anticipating additional infill results from approximately 20,000 metres of additional infill drilling, including at the Silver Coin deposit located five kilometres north of Premier along an existing haul road. Source: Premier & Red Mountain Gold Project Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report, British Columbia; Effective date April 15, 2020, Report Date May 22, 2020







Figure 1: Plan map of the Premier Deposit showing 2026 infill drilling locations



Figure 2: Plan map of the Prew Zone underground showing 2026 infill drilling locations and previous and newly reported assay results



Figure 3: Cross section A showing underground infill results at the Prew Zone



Figure 4: Cross Section B showing surface infill results and potential extension opportunity in the footwall of the“Northern Light” historic mining zone. Table 1: Drill Results – Significant Intersections

holeid from

(m) to

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) Ag

(ppm) Zn

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) ETW 2 Including (>10g/t) P26-2707 289.0 304.4 15.4 1.47 17.9 15318 2943 91 % P26-2708 190.0 194.6 4.6 6.06 7.8 2177 1286 94 % 21.30 g/t Au over 1.1 m P26-2708 200.3 203.1 2.8 14.51 19.4 6924 4015 94 % 34.60 g/t Au over 1.1 m P26-2708 209.7 224.4 14.6 4.08 8.6 3575 1556 94 % 15.45 g/t Au over 1.1 m

19.30 g/t Au over 1.1 m P26-2708 227.8 251.8 23.9 1.53 4.4 1195 760 94 % 24.00 g/t Au over 1.0 m P26-2709 196.0 200.0 4.0 6.10 11.3 3885 1124 93 % P26-2709 209.0 227.0 18.0 1.75 9.6 4591 1503 93 % P26-2709 231.0 240.0 9.0 4.26 9.0 3796 1473 93 % P26U-0118 77.0 89.0 12.0 1.79 4.7 2165 1059 79 % P26U-0122 32.0 45.0 13.0 1.47 4.8 3577 1395 99 % P26U-0122 53.0 58.4 5.4 2.08 8.5 5698 2479 99 % P26U-0123 48.0 59.0 11.0 1.26 6.7 2948 1814 91 % P26U-0125 60.0 70.0 10.0 2.10 9.4 2764 1328 66 % P26U-0126 78.0 81.0 3.0 4.76 16.1 4923 2860 75 % P26U-0126 86.0 96.0 10.0 3.23 7.3 4469 2170 75 % P26U-0127 57.0 72.0 15.0 6.66 10.9 6788 4475 85 % 28.11 g/t Au over 3.0 m P26U-0128 52.5 67.6 15.1 2.53 7.0 3339 3112 92 % 20.30 g/t Au over 0.7 m P26U-0128 71.5 79.0 7.5 10.32 22.2 20778 13276 92 % 30.60 g/t Au over 0.7 m

18.01 g/t Au over 2.7 m P26U-0129 49.0 55.5 6.5 2.19 6.1 1473 865 96 % P26U-0129 61.0 68.0 7.0 2.09 3.1 613 419 96 % 13.05 g/t Au over 1 m P26U-0132 57.0 62.0 5.0 4.71 8.0 3606 2331 97 % P26U-0133 33.0 57.0 24.0 1.65 3.7 2190 898 100 %

1 – ETW = Estimated True Width. All reported intervals are down-hole lengths, with true width estimates ranging from 66-100% of the reported interval. True widths are estimated based on the angle of the drill hole with the interpreted trend of the mineralized zones.

Composite Calculations for Significant Intersections

Composites for significant intersections were calculated using a 1 g/t gold (Au) cut off grade and maximum 3 metres of consecutive internal waste.“Including” results are reported at a 10 g/t Au cut off grade with maximum 3 metres of internal waste.

Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Hole Orientations

Hole ID UTM East

(m) UTM North

(m) Elevation

(masl) Total Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip P26-2707 436831 6212648 550 339 174 73 P26-2708 436895 6212777 542 302 92 52 P26-2709 436895 6212777 542 299 91 45 P26U-0118 437124 6213069 323 90 317 84 P26U-0119 437124 6213069 323 130 317 75 P26U-0122 437198 6212996 331 69.5 136 54 P26U-0123 437198 6212996 331 69.5 135 35 P26U-0124 437198 6212996 331 75 135 21 P26U-0125 437198 6212996 332 83 135 8 P26U-0126 437130 6213043 327 97 311 78 P26U-0127 437130 6213043 327 88.5 269 89 P26U-0128 437131 6213042 327 84 140 83 P26U-0129 437131 6213042 327 68 136 74 P26U-0130 437131 6213041 328 64.5 135 64 P26U-0131 437132 6213041 328 81 135 49 P26U-0132 437154 6213018 330 66.5 135 72 P26U-0133 437154 6213017 330 60.5 135 57 P26U-0134 437154 6213017 330 60 135 42

*masl – metres above sea level

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sample Preparation

All samples reported in this news release were obtained from NQ and HQ sized drill core. Holes with a P26U Prefix are NQ while holes with a P26 Prefix are HQ. The Company maintains a rigorous sampling and QA/QC procedure for the 2026 drill program. Core samples are prepared at the ALS preparation lab in Terrace, BC. The samples are dried and then crushed to specifications of 70% passing 2mm. Crushed samples are riffle split to 1000g and pulverized to 85% passing 75μm.

Analytical work for all results is completed by ALS Canada Ltd. which maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) program and is ISO:17025 certified for the analytical methods used in this release. Pulp splits are sent directly from the Terrace preparation facility to the ALS Canada Ltd. geochemistry laboratory facility in North Vancouver for analysis. Each sample is analyzed for gold by conventional 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA26) and multielement analysis by four-acid digest with an ICP finish (ME-ICP61).

Samples over 100ppm gold are re-analyzed by an overlimit 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). Samples over 100ppm silver are re-analyzed with an ore grade method (ME-OG62) which is a four-acid digest method followed by an ICP-AES finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver trigger the overlimit silver fire assay method (Ag-GRA21) which uses a 30g aliquot and gravimetric finish. Sampling and storage activities are conducted at the Company's secure facility in Stewart, British Columbia.

The Company maintains a QAQC program that includes the submission and review of coarse blank materials to monitor contamination and certified reference materials to assess analytical accuracy. Core duplicates, crush duplicates and pulp duplicates are used to infer sampling precision and nugget effect.

Qualified Person and Technical Information:

The scientific and technical information within this news release was reviewed and approved by Blaine Smit, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration for Cambria Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Smit is a non-independent“Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101. To verify the information related to this news release, Mr. Smit visited the 2026 drilling operations to review and discuss logging, sampling, and shipping procedures with responsible site staff, and reviewed and discussed assay and QA/QC results with responsible company personnel.

Investor Relations Engagements:

The Company has also engaged THB Digital Inc. (" THB Digital ") effective April 1, 2026, a corporate communications firm led by Tyler Bowles, Managing Director. THB Digital provides paid advertising set-up & management across Facebook, Instagram, X, Google and YouTube, including strategy, targeting, creative and copy, tracking, optimization, and reporting.

The agreement is continuing on a month to month basis, and may be terminated by either party at any time given 30 days written notice to the other party of its intention to terminate. In consideration for these services, the Company pays THB Digital a fixed monthly cash fee of C$3,500 (plus applicable taxes), with a separate advertising budget of C$5,000 per month, which may fluctuate based on the Company's desired advertising spend. Changes to the advertising budget will not affect THB Digital's monthly fee.

As of the date hereof, neither THB Digital nor its principal, Tyler Bowles, holds or has ever held any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. THB Digital operates on an arm's-length basis to the Company.

The agreement with THB Digital remains subject to the review and final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also entered into an agreement effective March 1, 2026 with Bull Markets Media GmbH (" Bull Markets Media "), a Germany-based financial media company specializing in financial-market information, investor education, and digital financial publishing. All contents/materials distributed / disseminated by Bull Markets Media were reviewed and approved by the issuer.

The engagement is for a fixed term of six (6) months and concluded on August 31, 2026. In consideration for these services, the Company paid Bull Markets Media a total cash consideration of C$65,000 upfront, plus applicable taxes.

Bull Markets Media operates completely at arm's-length to the Company. As of the date hereof, neither Bull Markets Media nor any of its principals or associates holds any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The agreement with Bull Markets Media remains subject to the review and final regulatory acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has also entered into a corporate communications and marketing services agreement commencing June 1, 2026 with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH (" Plutus "), a Germany-based capital markets consultancy and financial media publishing firm.

The agreement is for a fixed term of twelve (12) months and will conclude on May 31, 2027. In consideration for these services, the Company has agreed to allocate a variable media buying and marketing budget ranging from a minimum of €100,000 to a maximum of €250,000. €100,000 was an upfront payment and any additional payment beyond €250,000 will be subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Under the terms of the agreement, Plutus is providing consulting on advertorial marketing and public relations strategies and is designing and implementing an advertisement-based investor awareness campaign targeting the European (primarily German-speaking) investment market.

Plutus operates completely at arm's-length to the Company. As of the date hereof, neither Plutus nor any of its principals or associates holds or had held any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The agreement with Plutus and all associated upfront expenditures remains subject to the final regulatory acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company clarifies, further to its news release dated October 18, 2026, that it has paid an upfront, advanced payment of US$250,000 to Native Ads Inc. (“ Native Ads”). Any renewal after the 12 months (or after budget exhaustion) will also be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Native Ads continues to operate at arm's-length to the Company and receives no equity or security-based compensation under the terms of the engagement.

The Company also clarifies further to its news release dated October 19, 2026, Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. (“ Maximus”) and any of its principals do not have and have never had any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities and will not receive any securities in the Company as a result of this engagement. The engagement of Maximus is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Project and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, as well as the large Mt. Margaret copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Washington State. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at or visit the Company's web site at

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Robert McLeod

CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Cleve Rueckert

VP Corporate Development

Email:...

and:

Sam Brezden

VP Communications and Community Engagement

Email: ...

Phone: 236-838-1840

Or visit:

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“seek”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“expect”,“targeted”,“outlook”,“on track” and“intend” and statements that an event or result“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would” or“might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the drill results resulting in actual increases of resources and reserves; the timing and certainty of the restart of the Premier mill and mining operations at the Premier and Red Mountain Projects; the timing and outcome of the expansion of the infill drill program and additional assay results; ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements; risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at including the Annual Management Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025 in the section entitled“Risk Factors”. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







