Creative Realities Signs Exclusive Agreement With Toyota/Lexus Canada To Power The Dealership Digital Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,”“CRI,” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, today announced that it has signed Toyota Motor Corporation's Canadian dealerships, covering the Toyota and Lexus brands, to an exclusive five-year Master Services Agreement (MSA). As part of this contract, the Company will convert and manage the existing digital signage network in more than 117 Toyota and Lexus dealerships across the country, deploy new screens in locations that do not yet have digital signage, and create English and French content. In total, the agreement covers approximately 280 Toyota and Lexus dealerships in Canada; work is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with all initial conversions/installations to be complete by the end of 2027.

“We are extremely pleased to announce a significant, long-term exclusive agreement with Toyota of Canada,” said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer.“Covering almost 300 dealerships across the nation, this contract, to be rolled out in phases, will completely change the shopping experience for millions of people in and outside the showroom. While adding new screens is part of the program, the real value of the partnership is enhanced content – as customers are educated and entertained on the sales floor, in the lounge, and throughout the dealership, supporting all employee interaction. Creative Realities will be responsible for all content, network operations, and on-site support. It's a great opportunity for us to demonstrate our unique, innovative capabilities to a marque client while increasing our ARR, or Annualized Recurring Revenue. We look forward to building on this important relationship in the quarters to come.”

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its ClarityTM, ReflectViewTM, and iShowroomTM Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including, but not limited to, retail, automotive, digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day-to-day management of retail media networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogicTM and CPM+TM programmatic advertising platforms.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the“Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to integrate the acquired business operations of Cineplex Digital Media Inc. (“CDM”) into our own, maintain or improve the financial performance of CDM's business and realize anticipated synergies, our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, our ability to satisfy our upcoming debt obligations and other liabilities, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media:

Idea Grove

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Investor Relations:

Chris Witty

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646-438-9385

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