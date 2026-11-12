123Dentist CEO Jeff Leger And Family Establish Fund At Dalhousie University's Faculty Of Dentistry To Advance Research Into The Connection Between Oral Health And Overall Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Leger Family Oral Health Research Fund will back research that deepens understanding of how oral health connects to overall health and chronic disease

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Leger, Chief Executive Officer of 123Dentist, and his family have established the Leger Family Oral Health Research Fund at Dalhousie University's Faculty of Dentistry. The fund will advance research exploring the link between oral health and overall health, with a focus on innovative projects that strengthen population health, reduce inequities, and inform evidence-based improvements in oral health care delivery.

“Dalhousie University gave me my start in health care, and my family and I wanted to give back in a way that will make a lasting impact,” said Leger, a pharmacist by training who graduated from Dalhousie in 1995 and was named one of the university's notable alumni earlier this month.“I believe dentistry has no limits when we invest in the people who deliver it, and that starts with the next generation. The researchers and students at Dalhousie will shape the care Canadians receive for decades, and this fund is our way of backing that work.”

Supporting dentists and dental hygienists at every stage of their careers is also central to Leger's work at 123Dentist, which offers professional development, mentorship, and clinical resources to dental teams across its network.

“Each day in our classrooms and clinics, we strive to communicate how important oral health is to overall health,” said Dr. Ben Davis, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry at Dalhousie University.“We are so pleased the Leger family has chosen to create a fund that focuses on supporting research in this area to advance public health. Work in this area could not be more important or more timely.”

The family's gift follows separate contributions from 123Dentist earlier this year. In March, the Faculty of Dentistry opened a new lobby, made possible by a donation from 123Dentist and Dr. Charanpal Ahluwalia, a 123Dentist partner and Dalhousie graduate. 123Dentist also expanded its University Lecture Series to the university, giving students the chance to attend lectures on a range of topics that help prepare them for successful careers in oral care.

About 123Dentist

Committed to advancing oral health and helping Canadians live healthier lives, 123Dentist supports more than 10,000 dentists, hygienists, and team members across a network of over 500 clinics in Canada, serving more than three million patient visits each year. By providing the resources, expertise, and support for dental teams to thrive, 123Dentist helps clinics deliver high-quality care and exceptional patient experiences. As Canada's largest dental support organization focused exclusively on Canadian dental teams and patients, the company is dedicated to strengthening the future of dentistry across the country. 123Dentist operates support centres in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Visit 123Dentist.co to find a dental clinic near you, careers.123Dentist.co to explore careers, and 123Dentist.com/partner to learn about partnership opportunities.

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