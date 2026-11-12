FTI Consulting And Compass Lexecon Receive 17 Honors At 2026 Lexology Index Awards, Including Consulting Firm Of The Year And Competition Economics Firm Of The Year



Compass Lexecon receives Competition Economics Firm of the Year for 12th consecutive year

FTI Consulting receives Consulting Firm of the Year for 10th consecutive year Compass Lexecon experts named Energy Expert of the Year and Mining Expert of the Year



WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm, its Compass Lexecon subsidiary and their experts were recognized as industry leaders at the 2026 Lexology Index Awards, receiving 17 honors.

FTI Consulting won Consulting Firm of the Year for the 10th consecutive year and remains the only firm to receive the award since it launched in 2017. Compass Lexecon earned Competition Economics Firm of the Year for the 12th year running, also the sole winner since that award began in 2015.

FTI Consulting CEO and Chairman Steven H. Gunby said,“The fact that Compass Lexecon and FTI Consulting have received these awards each year since their inception speaks to the expertise of our world-class professionals; it reflects our ongoing commitment to attracting and supporting the sort of professionals that clients turn to when they face highly complex, high-stakes challenges. That leading expertise in turn is what makes us the firm organizations call in moments of crisis and transformation."

FTI Consulting was recognized in the following Firm of the Year categories:



Consulting Firm of the Year

Commercial Litigation Expert Firm of the Year

Energy Experts Firm of the Year

Insurance Expert Witnesses Firm of the Year

Investigations Digital Forensics Firm of the Year

Investigations Forensic Accounting Firm of the Year Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers Firm of the Year



FTI Consulting was also recognized with Lexology Index awards for exceptional expertise in the following countries:



Australia

Cayman Islands

England

France

Germany USA



In addition to Competition Economics Firm of the Year, Compass Lexecon received the Spain Experts Country Award. The following Compass Lexecon professionals also received individual recognitions:



Boaz Moselle, Executive Vice President – Energy Expert of the Year Carla Chavich, Executive Vice President – Mining Expert of the Year



Earlier this year, Compass Lexecon topped the Lexology Index: Competition 2026 list for global economic consulting firms, with 65 professionals named. In addition, nine FTI Consulting professionals were named to the list, which identifies individual experts who are considered to be the best consultants, expert witnesses and advisers in the world, and are highlighted for their expert knowledge and testimony in complex antitrust matters and competition economics.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,200 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

About Compass Lexecon

Compass Lexecon is internationally recognized as a leading economic consulting firm with preeminent competition, finance, intellectual property, international arbitration, and energy practices. With more than 600 professionals in 23 offices around the world, Compass Lexecon offers a global perspective on economic matters. For the past two decades, Compass Lexecon has been ranked as one of the leading antitrust economics firms in the world by the Global Competition Review. To learn more about Compass Lexecon or to find one of our professionals, please visit

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