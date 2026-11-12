Solo Brands, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results
|(1)
|This press release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release for the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures presented and a reconciliation of these measures to their closest comparable GAAP measures.
|(2)
|Effective January 1, 2026, the Company completed a series of transactions which, among other things, resulted in all outstanding Class B common stock being cancelled and exchanged for Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis (the“Corporate Simplification”). See our 2026 Q1 Form 10-Q for additional details regarding the Corporate Simplification.
|(3)
|On June 13, 2025, the Company entered into an amendment (the“2025 Credit Agreement”) to its existing credit agreement. The 2025 Credit Agreement consists of (i) a term loan with an aggregate principal amount of $240 million (“2025 Term Loan”) and (ii) a revolving credit facility with an initial committed amount of $90 million (“2025 Revolving Credit Facility”). The 2025 Revolving Credit Facility includes (i) a sub-limit of $10 million for swing line loans and (ii) a separate sub-limit of $20 million for the issuance of letters of credit. See our 2025 Form 10-K for additional details regarding the 2025 Credit Agreement.
|(4)
|The Company's full year 2026 guidance is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the Company's control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results.
|(5)
|The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) within this press release because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include, but are not limited to, equity-based compensation with respect to future grants and forfeitures, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net income, and are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control.
Conference Call Details
A conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 results is scheduled for November 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Investors and analysts who wish to participate in the call are invited to dial 1-866-652-5200 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-6060) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, .
A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until November 19, 2026. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-855-669-9658 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-0088). The access code for the replay is 8833822. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for one year.
About Solo Brands, Inc.
Solo Brands is a premium outdoor lifestyle company that develops and markets branded products designed to enhance outdoor recreation, entertainment, and adventure while bringing people together. The Company operates across three primary outdoor lifestyle categories – Solo Stove, known for its highly rated fire pits, griddles, coolers, and accessories; Chubbies, a lifestyle brand focused on casual wear, activewear, and swimwear; and Watersports, which includes ISLE, a maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and related accessories, and Oru Kayak, the innovator of origami-inspired folding kayaks. Headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, Solo Brands employs approximately 300 associates. Its products are sold through leading retailer partners, direct-to-consumer channels, and a growing network of distributors worldwide. For a listing of our brands and more information, please visit .
Contacts:
Mark Anderson, Senior Director of Treasury & Investor Relations
...
Three Part Advisors, LLC
Sandy Martin: ..., 214-616-2207
Steven Hooser: ..., 214-872-2710
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our financial outlook for 2026, sales trends, our strategic transformation initiatives and related impacts, including increasing consumer engagement, expanding brand awareness and introducing new products, leveraging our intellectual property portfolio, our future financial position and plans for revenue growth, turnaround efforts and business strategy, and related impacts to future financial results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“targets,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“forecasts,”“guidance,”“predicts,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our future ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to realize expected benefits from our strategic plans; our ability to implement any restructuring and cost-reduction efforts; our limited liquidity; our ability to mitigate the impact of new and increased tariffs and similar restrictions on our business; our reliance on third-party manufacturers, which operate mostly outside of the U.S., and problems with, or the loss of, our suppliers or an inability to obtain raw materials; our dependence on cash generated from operations to support our business and our growth initiatives; our ability to relist to a national exchange; risks associated with fluctuations in the price of our Class A common stock; risks associated with our indebtedness, including the limits imposed by our indebtedness to invest in the ongoing needs of our business; our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand to generate and maintain ongoing demand for our products; our ability to design, develop and introduce new products; our ability to manage our future growth effectively; our ability to expand into additional markets; risks associated with our international operations; our inability to sustain historic growth rates; our ability to cost-effectively attract new customers and retain our existing customers; the highly competitive market in which we operate; our failure to maintain product quality and product performance at an acceptable cost; the impact of product liability and warranty claims and product recalls, including write-offs; geopolitical actions, natural disasters, or pandemics; the ability of our largest stockholders to influence corporate matters. These and other important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Solo Brands at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Availability of Information on Solo Brands' Website and Social Media Profiles
Investors and others should note that Solo Brands routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Solo Brands investors website at . We also intend to use the social media profiles listed below as a means of disclosing information about us to our customers, investors and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Solo Brands investors website or to social media profiles is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Solo Brands to review the information that it shares at the“Investors” link located at the top of the page on and to regularly follow our social media profiles. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Solo Brands when enrolling an email address by visiting“Investor Email Alerts” in the“Resources” section of Solo Brands' investor website at .
Social Media Profiles:
| SOLO BRANDS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| (In thousands, except per share data)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| Net sales
|$
|43,719
|$
|53,038
|$
|195,060
|$
|222,547
| Cost of goods sold
|16,003
|21,192
|81,422
|91,497
| Gross profit
|27,716
|31,846
|113,638
|131,050
| Operating expenses
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|31,596
|39,495
|107,410
|126,171
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|4,180
|5,824
|12,622
|19,107
|Restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges
|6,041
|1,940
|8,241
|18,030
|Other operating expenses
|320
|764
|1,010
|4,397
|Total operating expenses
|42,137
|48,023
|129,283
|167,705
| Income (loss) from operations
|(14,421
|)
|(16,177
|)
|(15,645
|)
|(36,655
|)
| Non-operating (income) expense
|Interest expense, net
|7,504
|7,556
|22,884
|19,115
|Other non-operating (income) expense
|(53
|)
|(255
|)
|(320
|)
|2,432
|Total non-operating (income) expense
|7,451
|7,301
|22,564
|21,547
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(21,872
|)
|(23,478
|)
|(38,209
|)
|(58,202
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,118
|)
|(552
|)
|(7,598
|)
|4,068
| Net income (loss)
|(20,754
|)
|(22,926
|)
|(30,611
|)
|(62,270
|)
| Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interests
|-
|(7,900
|)
|-
|(21,584
|)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc.
|$
|(20,754
|)
|$
|(15,026
|)
|$
|(30,611
|)
|$
|(40,686
|)
|
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock
|Basic and diluted(1)
|$
|(8.08
|)
|$
|(9.22
|)
|$
|(12.03
|)
|$
|(26.59
|)
|
Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding
|Basic and diluted(1)
|2,569
|1,629
|2,546
|1,530
|(1)
|Effective January 1, 2026, the Company completed a series of transactions which, among other things, resulted in all outstanding Class B common stock being cancelled and exchanged for Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis. See our 2026 Q1 Form 10-Q for additional details regarding the Corporate Simplification.
| SOLO BRANDS, INC.
Segment Operating Results
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|(in thousands)
|Solo Stove
|Chubbies
|Watersports
|Solo Stove
|Chubbies
|Watersports
|Net sales
|$
|24,673
|$
|13,705
|$
|5,341
|$
|30,792
|$
|16,478
|$
|5,768
|Cost of goods sold
|9,457
|4,031
|2,344
|11,958
|6,592
|2,642
|Marketing expense
|4,377
|2,957
|826
|6,676
|2,928
|824
|Employee-related compensation
|1,902
|2,123
|253
|2,348
|3,210
|491
|Other segment operating expenses
|6,606
|4,432
|1,440
|8,447
|4,979
|1,331
|Segment adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,331
|$
|162
|$
|478
|$
|1,363
|$
|(1,231
|)
|$
|480
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
| (in thousands)
|Solo Stove
|Chubbies
|Watersports
|Solo Stove
|Chubbies
|Watersports
| Net sales
|$
|73,383
|$
|91,028
|$
|30,649
|$
|95,218
|$
|103,622
|$
|23,141
| Cost of goods sold(1)
|28,001
|33,421
|18,405
|37,158
|42,591
|11,189
| Marketing expense
|15,456
|11,709
|2,389
|21,476
|10,453
|2,776
| Employee-related compensation
|5,882
|7,385
|915
|8,471
|10,054
|1,993
| Other segment operating expenses
|19,751
|18,266
|3,611
|24,842
|18,983
|4,342
|Segment adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,293
|$
|20,247
|$
|5,329
|$
|3,271
|$
|21,541
|$
|2,841
|(1)
| Cost of goods sold excludes $1.6 million of inventory charges associated with restructuring and consolidation activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, largely the result of a $1.4 million inventory writedown of raw materials related to the closure of the Oru manufacturing facility within the Watersports segment, as these charges are not considered a component of segment adjusted EBITDA.
| SOLO BRANDS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
| (In thousands, except number of shares and par value)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| ASSETS
| Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|40,197
|$
|20,034
| Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0.5 million and $1.1 million as of September
30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|12,798
|29,764
|Inventory
|59,242
|81,648
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|10,645
|8,582
|Total current assets
|122,882
|140,028
| Non-current assets
|Property and equipment, net
|8,391
|13,197
|Intangible assets, net
|93,601
|100,837
|Goodwill
|73,119
|73,119
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|10,983
|17,901
|Other non-current assets
|13,853
|15,260
|Total non-current assets
|199,947
|220,314
|Total assets
|$
|322,829
|$
|360,342
| LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
| Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|11,076
|$
|13,073
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|21,283
|30,843
|Deferred revenue
|1,184
|1,649
|Current portion of long-term debt
|6,600
|1,800
|Total current liabilities
|40,143
|47,365
| Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt, net
|249,798
|240,272
|Deferred tax liability
|211
|6,739
|Operating lease liabilities
|9,691
|13,888
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,018
|677
|Total non-current liabilities
|260,718
|261,576
| Commitments and contingencies
| Shareholders' equity
| Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 475,000,000 shares authorized; 2,580,074 and
1,847,618 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively(1)
|3
|2
| Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 674,319 shares
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively(1)
|-
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|384,249
|377,331
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(360,576
|)
|(329,965
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(488
|)
|(274
|)
|Treasury stock, 57,522 and 32,836 owned as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|(1,220
|)
|(1,092
|)
|Equity attributable to Solo Brands, Inc.
|21,968
|46,003
|Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|5,398
|Total equity
|21,968
|51,401
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|322,829
|$
|360,342
|(1)
|Effective January 1, 2026, the Company completed a series of transactions which, among other things, resulted in all outstanding Class B common stock being cancelled and exchanged for Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis. See our 2026 Q1 Form 10-Q for additional details regarding the Corporate Simplification.
| SOLO BRANDS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(30,611
|)
|$
|(62,270
|)
| Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by
operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,926
|19,927
|Interest expense payable in kind
|11,900
|7,138
|Noncash operating lease expense
|4,609
|5,855
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|4,598
|2,059
|Equity-based compensation, net
|1,520
|1,833
|Loss on disposition of the TerraFlame manufacturing operations
|-
|1,516
|Other
|66
|861
|Inventory charges associated with restructuring and consolidation activities
|1,594
|-
|Restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges
|2,690
|(220
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|(787
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|(6,528
|)
|(1,097
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|16,961
|22,442
|Inventory
|20,633
|24,180
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(912
|)
|1,036
|Accounts payable
|(2,173
|)
|(57,597
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(10,219
|)
|(13,759
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(465
|)
|(639
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(3,766
|)
|(4,652
|)
|Other non-current assets and liabilities
|198
|1,155
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|26,021
|(53,019
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(5,040
|)
|(9,590
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(5,040
|)
|(9,590
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from revolving credit facilities and term loans
|15,000
|277,322
|Repayments of revolving credit facilities and term loans
|(15,600
|)
|(189,322
|)
|Debt issuance costs paid
|-
|(18,502
|)
|Net consideration paid to Former Sellers of TerraFlame
|-
|(2,500
|)
|Surrender of stock to settle taxes on restricted stock awards
|(128
|)
|(223
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(728
|)
|66,775
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(90
|)
|188
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|20,163
|4,354
|Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period
|20,034
|11,980
|Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period
|$
|40,197
|$
|16,334
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”); however, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful supplemental information that enables a better comparison of our performance across periods. We use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they are useful indicators of our operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures principally as measures of our operating performance and believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to our investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in industries similar to ours. Our management also uses these non-GAAP measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections.
None of these non-GAAP measures is a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of our liquidity or operating performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of net income (loss) as determined under U.S. GAAP. In addition, the exclusion of certain gains or losses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual or infrequent as they may recur in the future, nor should it be construed that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate our liquidity or financial performance. Some of these limitations are as follows.
These non-GAAP measures exclude certain tax payments that may require a reduction in cash available to us; do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures (including capitalized software development costs) or contractual commitments; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; do not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; exclude certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions; and exclude equity-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.
In addition, other companies may define and calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than us, thereby limiting the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as a comparative tool. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP measures only as supplemental to other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
We calculate adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges and other costs that are believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance, as listed below under“Non-GAAP Adjustments”. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests is calculated as income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted in the same manner as adjusted net income (loss), adjusted for the allocable attribution to the noncontrolling interest (when applicable).
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share of Class A Common Stock
We calculate adjusted net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock as adjusted net income (loss), as defined above, less the allocable portion of net income to the noncontrolling interest, divided by weighted average diluted shares or weighted average shares of Class A common stock, respectively, as calculated under U.S. GAAP.
EBITDA
We calculate EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA
We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, and other costs that are believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance, as listed below under“Non-GAAP Adjustments”.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
We calculate adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA, divided by net sales.
Adjusted Gross Profit
We calculate adjusted gross profit as gross profit, plus inventory charges associated with restructuring and consolidation activities, inventory fair value write-ups and depreciation and amortization recognized within cost of goods sold.
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
We calculate adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit, divided by net sales.
Non-GAAP Adjustments
In addition to the costs specifically noted under the non-GAAP metrics above, the Company believes that evaluation of its financial performance can be enhanced by a supplemental presentation of results that exclude costs believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance. These costs are excluded in order to provide a basis for evaluating operating results in future periods.
- Inventory charges associated with restructuring and consolidation activities - primarily represents the inventory writedown of raw materials related to the closure of the Oru manufacturing facility, which was the Company's only remaining manufacturing operation. Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related charges - for 2026, represents charges related to impairment of long-lived assets, charges related to cost saving initiatives, such as reduction in force, closure of distribution centers, retention payments to key personnel, closure and impairment of a manufacturing facility, as well as costs related to the engagement of strategic consulting firms for operational planning, legal entity reorganizations, and additional cost saving initiative identification. For 2025, represents charges related to impairment of long-lived assets, cost saving initiatives, such as the reduction in force, closure of distribution centers, owned retail store lease terminations, impairments and modifications, termination of underperforming licensing arrangements and other contracts, retention payments to key personnel, as well as costs related to the engagement of strategic consulting firms for operational planning, legal entity reorganizations, additional cost saving initiative identification and internal management reporting optimization. Amortization expense - represents the non-cash amortization of the following:
- intangible assets related to the reorganization transactions and acquisitions, and additions to patents in regard to their defense; website development costs; and capitalized software.
SOLO BRANDS, INC.
Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Adjusted Gross Profit
The following table reconciles gross profit to adjusted gross profit for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Gross profit
|$
|27,716
|$
|31,846
|$
|113,638
|$
|131,050
| Inventory charges associated with restructuring and
consolidation activities
|170
|-
|1,594
|-
|Depreciation and amortization within cost of goods sold
|267
|304
|753
|820
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|28,153
|$
|32,150
|$
|115,985
|$
|131,870
|Gross profit margin (Gross profit as a % of net sales)
|63.4
|%
|60.0
|%
|58.3
|%
|58.9
|%
| Adjusted gross profit margin (Adjusted gross profit as a % of
net sales)
|64.4
|%
|60.6
|%
|59.5
|%
|59.3
|%
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share of Class A Common Stock
The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| (In thousands, except per share data)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| Net income (loss)
|$
|(20,754
|)
|$
|(22,926
|)
|$
|(30,611
|)
|$
|(62,270
|)
| Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related
charges
|6,211
|1,940
|9,835
|18,030
|Amortization expense
|3,741
|5,456
|11,173
|15,381
|Business optimization and expansion expense
|274
|788
|488
|4,341
|Costs associated with the refinancing amendment
|-
|-
|-
|4,341
|Equity-based compensation expense
|392
|861
|1,520
|895
|Transaction costs
|46
|(25
|)
|522
|(25
|)
|Management transition costs
|-
|88
|-
|208
|Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability
|-
|-
|-
|(787
|)
|Prior period tax refund received
|(1,491
|)
|-
|(1,491
|)
|-
|Reversal of valuation allowance(1)
|-
|3,263
|(6,598
|)
|8,724
|Tax impact of adjusting items(1)
|-
|(1,307
|)
|-
|(5,927
|)
| Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|(11,581
|)
|$
|(11,862
|)
|$
|(15,162
|)
|$
|(17,089
|)
| Less: adjusted net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests
|-
|(4,804
|)
|-
|(5,288
|)
| Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands,
Inc.
|$
|(11,581
|)
|$
|(7,058
|)
|$
|(15,162
|)
|$
|(11,801
|)
| Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock (2)
|$
|(8.08
|)
|$
|(9.22
|)
|$
|(12.03
|)
|$
|(26.59
|)
| Adjusted net income (loss) per share of Class A common
stock (2)
|$
|(4.51
|)
|$
|(4.33
|)
|$
|(5.96
|)
|$
|(7.71
|)
| Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding -
basic and diluted (2)
|2,569
|1,629
|2,546
|1,530
| (1)
| See our 2026 Q1 Form 10-Q Provision for Income Taxes section for additional details regarding the Corporate Simplification.
| (2)
| Effective January 1, 2026, the Company completed a series of transactions which, among other things, resulted in all outstanding Class B common stock being cancelled and exchanged for Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis. See our 2026 Q1 Form 10-Q for additional details regarding the Corporate Simplification.
Adjusted EBITDA
The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(20,754
|)
|$
|(22,926
|)
|$
|(30,611
|)
|$
|(62,270
|)
|Interest expense, net
|7,504
|7,556
|22,884
|19,115
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(1,118
|)
|(552
|)
|(7,598
|)
|4,068
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|5,304
|7,152
|15,926
|20,951
|EBITDA
|$
|(9,064
|)
|$
|(8,770
|)
|$
|601
|$
|(18,136
|)
| Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related
charges
|6,211
|1,940
|9,835
|18,030
|Business optimization and expansion expense
|274
|788
|488
|4,341
|Equity-based compensation expense
|392
|861
|1,520
|895
|Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability
|-
|-
|-
|(787
|)
|Management transition costs
|-
|88
|-
|208
|Transaction costs
|46
|(25
|)
|522
|(25
|)
|Costs associated with the refinancing amendment
|-
|-
|-
|4,341
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2,141
|)
|$
|(5,118
|)
|$
|12,966
|$
|8,867
| Net income (loss) margin (Net income (loss) as a % of net
sales)
|(47.5
|)%
|(43.2
|)%
|(15.7
|)%
|(28.0
|)%
| Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net
sales)
|(4.9
|)%
|(9.6
|)%
|6.6
|%
|4.0
|%
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