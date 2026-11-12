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Aclaris Therapeutics To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference


Date: 2026-11-12 07:31:50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that on Monday November 16 at 10:30 AM GMT (5:30 AM ET), Aclaris' Chief Executive Officer Dr. Neal Walker and other members of Aclaris' senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK.

A live and archived webcast of this event will be accessible on the Events page of the Aclaris website, . The webcast will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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