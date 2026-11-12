Uniti Demonstrates Industry's First Single-Fiber 800G Service, Simplifying High-Capacity Connectivity For Customers



Trial with Nokia validates 800GbE service with an efficient 800GE client handoff over a single fiber pair Creates a simpler, more efficient way for customers to access high-capacity connectivity



LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced fiber infrastructure solutions, today announced the successful trial of an industry first 800 Gigabit Ethernet (800GE) service delivered with a single fiber pair demarcation to the customer. The milestone demonstrates a simpler and more efficient way for customers to access 800G connectivity as demand for high-capacity network services continues to grow.

Conducted between Chicago, Ill., and Lexington, Ky., the trial demonstrated an 800GE service using the Nokia 1830 Global Express (GX) solution, establishing a single fiber 800G connectivity (IEEE 802.3dj 800GBASE-LR4). Unlike other available 800GE client interfaces that rely on multiple fiber pairs, the trial validates that Uniti can provide the complete 800G customer handoff over a single fiber pair.

The successful trial underscores Uniti's continued investment in next-generation network capabilities and provides a foundation for delivering higher-capacity services through a customer interface designed to simplify access to 800G connectivity.

“Our customers are looking for more capacity, but they also want the experience of connecting to that capacity to be as simple and efficient as possible,” said Greg Ortyl, executive vice president and president of strategic accounts for Uniti Wholesale.“By demonstrating an 800G service with a single fiber pair handoff, we are simplifying the customer connection while giving businesses a straightforward path to the next generation of high-capacity connectivity. This industry-first achievement reflects our focus on making advanced network technology easier for our customers to access.”

“AI and cloud are driving unprecedented growth in data and creating demand for faster, more scalable connectivity across data centers, clouds and networks,” said Scott Cohen, senior vice president and North America Region leader at Nokia.“As capacity grows, the industry also needs simpler ways to access that bandwidth without adding operational complexity. Working with Uniti to demonstrate a single fiber 800G service is a great example of how optical innovation can increase network capacity into simpler, more efficient connectivity for customers.”

Uniti Wholesale expects to make the 800G service available to customers in the first quarter of 2027.

About Uniti Wholesale:

Uniti Wholesale, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), builds and delivers customer-driven dark fiber infrastructure and high-capacity wavelengths, ethernet and wireless access leveraging our optical transport network reaching nearly every hyperscale and AI firm, communications services provider, Fortune 500 enterprise and federal government customers in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about Uniti Wholesale is available at unitiwholesale.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and management's current expectations with respect to the future, involve certain risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated availability of 800G service provided by Uniti Wholesale. The words“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“would,”“predicts” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Uniti may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Future results may differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Uniti makes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: competition and overbuilding in consumer service areas and general competition in business markets; risks related to the Company's indebtedness, which could reduce funds available for business purposes and operational flexibility; rapid changes in technology, which could affect its ability to compete; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; risks related to various forms of regulation from the Federal Communications Commission, state regulatory commissions and other government entities; effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws; risks inherent in the communications industry and associated with general economic conditions; and additional risks set forth in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The discussion of such risks is not an indication that any such risks have occurred at the time of this filing. Uniti does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342

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