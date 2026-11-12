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Bread Financial To Participate In The TD Cowen 2026 Financials & Fintech Conference


Date: 2026-11-12 07:31:50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial ® Holdings, Inc (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions, today announced the company's participation in the TD Cowen 2026 Financials & Fintech Conference Tuesday, November 17.

Bread Financial EVP and Chief Financial Officer Perry Beberman will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will take place at 3:55 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live here.

The fireside chat can also be accessed through Bread Financial's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Bread Financial ®
Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, technology, electronics, jewelry, home and specialty apparel through our co-brand and private label credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers. Additionally, we offer Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and saving products that empower our customers and their passions for a better life.​

Bread Financial proudly marks 30 years of success in 2026. To learn more about our global associates, our performance and our sustainability progress, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts
Brian Vereb - Investor Relations
...

Susan Haugen - Investor Relations
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Rachel Stultz - Media
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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