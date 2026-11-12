Nexxen Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| Three months ended
September 30
| Nine months ended
September 30
|2026
|2025
|%
|2026
|2025
|%
|IFRS Highlights
|Revenue
|102.9
|94.8
|9%
|290.3
|264.1
|10%
|Programmatic revenue
|97.8
|89.6
|9%
|275.0
|246.3
|12%
|Operating profit
|12.7
|7.3
|75%
|12.0
|19.4
|(38%)
|Net income margin on a gross profit basis
|15%
|6%
|4%
|8%
|Total comprehensive income
|10.3
|3.8
|169%
|9.0
|17.5
|(48%)
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.18
|0.07
|150%
|0.15
|0.23
|(36%)
|Non-IFRS Highlights
|Contribution ex-TAC
|100.3
|92.6
|8%
|282.7
|255.4
|11%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|34.5
|28.2
|22%
|78.4
|81.3
|(4%)
| Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution
|34%
|30%
|28%
|32%
|ex-TAC basis
|Non-IFRS net income
|19.1
|12.0
|59%
|35.9
|40.9
|(12%)
|Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share
|0.32
|0.20
|60%
|0.61
|0.66
|(6%)
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call Details
- When: November 12, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen's Investor Relations website at Participant Dial-In Numbers:
- U.S. / Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 596-4144 U.K. Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 800 260 6470 International Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 968-2525 Conference ID: 4150652
About Nexxen
Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today's converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.
Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.
For further information please contact:
Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations
...
Genevieve Wheeler, Senior Director of Communications
...
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“can,”“will,”“estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding anticipated financial results for October, Q4 and full year 2026 and beyond; anticipated benefits of Nexxen's strategic transactions and commercial partnerships; anticipated features and benefits of Nexxen's products and service offerings, including anticipated benefits relating to nexAI, MCP and A2A interoperability and the Company's AI investment strategy; anticipated industry adoption of Nexxen TV Home Screen; Nexxen's positioning for accelerated growth and continued future growth; Nexxen's medium- to long-term prospects; management's belief that Nexxen is well-positioned to benefit from future industry growth trends and Company-specific catalysts; the Company's plans with respect to its cash reserves as well as its future share repurchase programs, including the expected resumption of share repurchases; the Company's plans to pursue strategic opportunities for its non-programmatic business lines and other targeted, smaller-scale strategic opportunities to accelerate programmatic revenue growth and expand capabilities, including its acquisition priorities and the expected accretive impact of any acquisition; the expected impact of the wind-down of RhythmInfluence; anticipated benefits from the Company's strategic partnership with V (formerly VIDAA), as well as any other statements related to Nexxen's future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts (including trade negotiations or enforcement actions) that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global conflicts and war, including the conflict involving Israel and Iran and related regional and international tensions, including U.S. military involvement, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen's business, customers and the markets in which Nexxen competes; changes in industry trends, and other negative developments in Nexxen's business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( ) on Form 20-F. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.
Nexxen and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word“partner” or“partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information
In addition to our IFRS results, we review certain non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in technology and development and sales and marketing and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-IFRS measures include Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per Share, each of which is discussed below.
These non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most comparable IFRS measures and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. See“Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC,”“Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income to Adjusted EBITDA,” and“Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-IFRS Net Income,” included as part of this press release.
- Contribution ex-TAC: Contribution ex-TAC for Nexxen is defined as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue and cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) minus Performance (non-programmatic) media costs (“traffic acquisition costs” or“TAC”). Performance (non-programmatic) media costs represent the costs of purchases of impressions from publishers on a cost-per-thousand impression basis in our non-core, non-programmatic Performance activities. Contribution ex-TAC is a supplemental measure of our financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with IFRS. Contribution ex-TAC should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit as a measure of financial performance. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be viewed in isolation. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Nexxen because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.
Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA for Nexxen as total comprehensive income for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation, tax expenses, financial income, net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expenses, restructuring and delisting related one-time costs. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our Board of Directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC.
Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per Share: We define non-IFRS earnings per share as non-IFRS net income divided by non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-IFRS net income is equal to net income excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring, delisting related one-time costs and stock-based compensation expenses, and also considers the tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments. In periods in which we have non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-IFRS earnings per share include the impact of potentially dilutive shares. Potentially dilutive shares consist of stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and performance stock units, each computed using the treasury stock method. We believe non-IFRS earnings per share is useful to investors for evaluating our ongoing operational performance and trends on a per share basis and also facilitates comparison of our financial results on a per share basis with other companies, many of which present a similar non-IFRS measure. However, a potential limitation of our use of non-IFRS earnings per share is that other companies may define non-IFRS earnings per share differently, which may make comparison difficult. This measure may also exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Non-IFRS earnings per share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Because of these limitations, we also consider the comparable IFRS measure of net income.
We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-IFRS financial metrics because reconciling information is not available without an unreasonable effort, such as attempting to make assumptions that cannot reasonably be made on a forward-looking basis to determine the corresponding IFRS metric.
Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income to Adjusted EBITDA
| Three months ended
September 30
| Nine months ended
September 30
|2026
|2025
|%
|2026
|2025
|%
|($ in thousands)
|Total comprehensive income
|10,260
|3,809
|169%
|9,015
|17,456
|(48%)
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation
|171
|399
|(259)
|(2,949)
|Tax expenses
|2,713
|4,455
|4,031
|8,768
|Financial income, net
|(431)
|(1,390)
|(779)
|(3,849)
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,375
|16,080
|51,442
|46,868
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|4,431
|4,844
|13,632
|13,453
|Restructuring
|-
|-
|1,323
|-
|Delisting related one-time costs
|-
|-
|-
|1,520
|Adjusted EBITDA
|34,519
|28,197
|22%
|78,405
|81,267
|(4%)
Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC
| Three months ended
September 30
| Nine months ended
September 30
|2026
|2025
|%
|2026
|2025
|%
|($ in thousands)
|Revenue
|102,934
|94,791
|9%
|290,294
|264,069
|10%
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|(17,576)
|(16,262)
|(52,802)
|(39,518)
|Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue
|(14,328)
|(12,944)
|(42,260)
|(37,769)
|Gross profit (IFRS)
|71,030
|65,585
|8%
|195,232
|186,782
|5%
|Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue
|14,328
|12,944
|42,260
|37,769
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|17,576
|16,262
|52,802
|39,518
|Performance media cost
|(2,585)
|(2,229)
|(7,582)
|(8,712)
|Contribution ex-TAC (Non-IFRS)
|100,349
|92,562
|8%
|282,712
|255,357
|11%
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-IFRS Net Income
| Three months ended
September 30
| Nine months ended
September 30
|2026
|2025
|%
|2026
|2025
|%
|($ in thousands)
|Net income
|10,431
|4,208
|148%
|8,756
|14,507
|(40%)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|5,903
|5,920
|17,670
|17,702
|Restructuring
|-
|-
|1,323
|-
|Delisting related one-time costs
|-
|-
|-
|1,520
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|4,431
|4,844
|13,632
|13,453
|Tax effect of Non-IFRS adjustments(1)
|(1,686)
|(2,954)
|(5,502)
|(6,321)
|Non-IFRS net income
|19,079
|12,018
|59%
|35,879
|40,861
|(12%)
|Weighted average shares outstanding-
|59.0
|59.5
|58.4
|62.3
|diluted (in millions)(2)
|Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (in USD)
|0.32
|0.20
|60%
|0.61
|0.66
|(6%)
|(1)
|Non-IFRS net income includes the estimated tax impact from the expense items reconciling between net income and non-IFRS net income
|(2)
|Non-IFRS earnings per share is computed using the same weighted-average number of shares that are used to compute IFRS earnings per share
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited)
|September 30
|December 31
|2026
|2025
|USD thousands
|Assets
|ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|152,911
|133,308
|Trade receivables, net
|227,517
|196,101
|Other receivables
|5,040
|6,116
|Current tax assets
|1,701
|1,809
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|387,169
|337,334
|Fixed assets, net
|25,471
|18,033
|Right-of-use assets
|34,452
|27,005
|Intangible assets, net
|303,472
|318,376
|Deferred tax assets
|8,225
|9,407
|Investment in shares
|60,000
|45,000
|Other long-term assets
|1,119
|918
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|432,739
|418,739
|TOTAL ASSETS
|819,908
|756,073
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of lease liabilities
|15,681
|13,287
|Trade payables
|246,891
|207,020
|Other payables
|40,237
|41,282
|Current tax liabilities
|377
|441
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|303,186
|262,030
|Employee benefits
|226
|213
|Long-term lease liabilities
|23,571
|18,644
|Deferred tax liabilities
|2,123
|515
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|25,920
|19,372
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|329,106
|281,402
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Share capital
|329
|324
|Share premium
|285,621
|278,510
|Other comprehensive income
|607
|348
|Retained earnings
|204,245
|195,489
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|490,802
|474,671
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|819,908
|756,073
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
| For the nine months ended
September 30
|For the three months ended September 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|USD thousands
|USD thousands
|Revenues
|290,294
|264,069
|102,934
|94,791
|Cost of revenues (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
|52,802
|39,518
|17,576
|16,262
|Research and development expenses
|43,886
|42,494
|14,124
|14,765
|Selling and marketing expenses
|100,622
|90,530
|31,615
|30,369
|General and administrative expenses
|29,534
|25,233
|9,531
|10,042
|Depreciation and amortization
|51,442
|46,868
|17,375
|16,080
|Total operating costs
|225,484
|205,125
|72,645
|71,256
|Operating profit
|12,008
|19,426
|12,713
|7,273
|Financing income
|(2,746)
|(5,685)
|(1,015)
|(1,944)
|Financing expenses
|1,967
|1,836
|584
|554
|Financing income, net
|779
|3,849
|431
|1,390
|Profit before taxes on income
|12,787
|23,275
|13,144
|8,663
|Tax expenses
|4,031
|8,768
|2,713
|4,455
|Profit for the period
|8,756
|14,507
|10,431
|4,208
|Other comprehensive income (loss) items:
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation
|259
|2,949
|(171)
|(399)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|259
|2,949
|(171)
|(399)
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|9,015
|17,456
|10,260
|3,809
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share (in USD)
|0.15
|0.24
|0.18
|0.07
|Diluted earnings per share (in USD)
|0.15
|0.23
|0.18
|0.07
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(Unaudited)
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Retained earnings
|Total
|USD thousands
|Balance as of January 1, 2026
|324
|278,510
|348
|195,489
|474,671
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|8,756
|8,756
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|259
|-
|259
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|259
|8,756
|9,015
| Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity
|Own shares acquired
|(7)
|(7,146)
|-
|-
|(7,153)
|Share based compensation
|-
|14,042
|-
|-
|14,042
|Exercise of share options
|12
|215
|-
|-
|227
|Balance as of September 30, 2026
|329
|285,621
|607
|204,245
|490,802
|Balance as of January 1, 2025
|377
|362,507
|(2,476)
|170,446
|530,854
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|14,507
|14,507
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|2,949
|-
|2,949
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|2,949
|14,507
|17,456
|Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity
|Own shares acquired
|(53)
|(90,006)
|-
|-
|(90,059)
|Share based compensation
|-
|12,228
|-
|-
|12,228
|Exercise of share options
|8
|435
|-
|-
|443
|Balance as of September 30, 2025
|332
|285,164
|473
|184,953
|470,922
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
| Nine months ended
September 30
| 2026
| 2025
| USD thousands
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Profit for the period
|8,756
|14,507
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization
|51,442
|46,868
|Net financing income
|(969)
|(4,008)
|Loss on leases modification
|8
|44
|Share-based compensation and restricted shares
|13,632
|13,453
|Tax expenses
|4,031
|8,768
|Change in trade and other receivables
|(31,043)
|24,495
|Change in trade and other payables
|40,852
|(23,945)
|Change in employee benefits
|5
|(27)
|Income taxes received
|1,098
|539
|Income taxes paid
|(2,258)
|(10,226)
|Interest received
|2,204
|3,505
|Interest paid
|(1,401)
|(1,588)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|86,357
|72,385
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Change in pledged deposits, net
|45
|(89)
|Payments on finance lease receivable
|774
|906
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|(20,819)
|(9,327)
|Repayment of debt investment
|63
|68
|Investment in shares
|(15,000)
|(20,000)
|Acquisition and capitalization of intangible assets
|(15,548)
|(12,866)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(50,485)
|(41,308)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Acquisition of own shares
|(7,301)
|(90,853)
|Proceeds from exercise of share options
|227
|443
|Leases repayment
|(11,594)
|(12,349)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|(18,668)
|(102,759)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|17,204
|(71,682)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|133,308
|187,068
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|2,399
|1,342
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF PERIOD
|152,911
|116,728
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