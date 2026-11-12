As Customers Redefine Premium Value, OM Strategic Forecasting Puts A Price On Delaying An AI-Native Business Model Shift

Oksana Matviichuk, Founder and CEO of OM Strategic Forecasting

Customers now know AI helped make what they buy. In 2027, the question is whether they will be willing to continue to pay a premium price for it.

- Oksana Matviichuk, Founder and CEO of OM Strategic ForecastingBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Midsized and owner-led companies can now see what it will cost them to keep running the business as is while customers change what they will pay a premium for. OM Strategic Forecasting is launching AI-Native Business Model Transition, its lead offering for 2027. Each engagement uses the OM Strategic Forecasting Agentic Ecosystem to model the company's transformation scenarios, including the cost of lost opportunity and of postponing change, then guides leadership teams at companies with $1 million to $100 million in revenue through the move to an AI-native business model.In 2026, most companies treated AI as an operational upgrade, under pressure to make internal work faster and more profitable. In 2027, customers add to that pressure by re-evaluating what they are ready to pay a premium for, knowing that AI was part of how the product or service was created. A business model built before that shift keeps charging for things customers no longer value at the old price. Sooner or later, every company will have to make the transition."Customers are redefining value and what they are willing pay a premium for," said Oksana Matviichuk, Founder and CEO of OM Strategic Forecasting. "Every company will have to make this transition. The ones that keep treating AI as an operational upgrade will fall behind."AI spending that never reaches the P&LMany leadership teams are setting 2027 budgets without clear returns from what they spent on AI this year. In IDC's 2026 Worldwide AI Economics and Cost of Ownership Survey, 69% of organizations reported a significant gap between AI spending and measurable financial outcomes. PwC's 2026 Global CEO Survey found that 56% of CEOs had seen no revenue or cost benefit from AI.Teams use AI to write faster, answer customers faster and automate back-office work, while the offer, the price and the delivery model stay the same. Costs may fall, but the business still sells the same thing in the same way, and customers who know AI is involved start to question the old price.For owner-led companies, that gap hurts more. They rarely have a transformation office, a dedicated AI budget line or a bench of analysts to absorb a year of experiments. The owner's time, the team's attention and the next round of investment all ride on the same few decisions.Five signs a company has adopted AI without changing its business modelIn OM Strategic Forecasting's work with leadership teams, these five tend to show up together:. Economic disconnect: companies approve AI roadmaps with no clear line to revenue, margin or cost-to-serve.. Automation without redesign: AI speeds up the existing model, and no one tests whether that model still fits the market.. An accountability gap: no one on the leadership team owns the economic outcome of AI, so results get reported as activity.. Technology-first strategy: companies choose tools before they define the business problem, then shape the problem to fit the tool.. Business model stagnation: AI spend rises every year while the offer, pricing and delivery model stay the same.Six questions at the center of the transitionAI-Native Business Model Transition is the work OM Strategic Forecasting has done since 2023, now offered as its lead engagement for 2027. It works through six questions together:. Value proposition. What will customers still pay a premium for once they know AI is part of the work?. Revenue model. Does time-based or effort-based pricing still hold, and what should the company charge for instead?. Cost structure. Where does AI change the cost of delivery, and what does that mean for margin?. Business unit economics. How do revenue, cost-to-serve and margin change for each business unit once AI is part of delivery, and which units carry the new model?. Operations. Which work should be automated, which should not move without human judgment and which business processes should not exist at all?. Customer experience. How do customers find, buy and use the service when AI is part of it? How does a company's product or service fit into the agentic ecosystem its customers already have?The answers become leadership decisions, and the technology plan follows them. Leadership marks each part of the business:. Preserve: what continues to create competitive advantage, including trusted relationships, differentiated capabilities and human judgment.. Decommission: products, tasks, workflows and operating structures that AI has commoditized or that no longer justify their cost.. Re-author: the value proposition, offers, pricing, delivery and decision rights, rebuilt around what customers now value.Seeing the cost of waitingThe OM Strategic Forecasting Agentic Ecosystem, the firm's own system of AI agents and workflows built on a proprietary methodology, prepares the ground before leadership decides anything. It learns the company: its offers, customers, revenue model, costs and operations. It scans market and technology trends and picks the ones most likely to affect the company's future. Then it builds transformation scenarios for the executive team, and each one shows what the change involves, the cost of lost opportunity, and the cost of postponing transformation and running the business as is.The ecosystem prepares the landscape, and executives make the call. Decisions about what to preserve, decommission and re-author stay with the leadership team and OM Strategic Forecasting. AI prepares scenarios, while humans exercise judgment and bear responsibility for the decisions made.OM Strategic Forecasting runs the same ecosystem on itself for research, operations and client delivery, so clients can see a working AI-native operating model inside an owner-led company."Making yesterday's operating model faster is not the same as creating tomorrow's competitive advantage," Matviichuk said. "Leaders need to decide what remains valuable, what has become obsolete, and what AI makes newly possible. Companies planning for 2027 cannot build that plan around the capabilities of today."Business model first, go-to-market secondOM Strategic Forecasting sequences the work on purpose. A company cannot redesign how it sells until it has decided what it sells and what customers will pay a premium for. The transformation comes first, and the AI-native go-to-market follows the AI-native business model.What an engagement looks likeClients can engage with OM Strategic Forecasting in one of three ways. An Assess engagement helps the leadership team understand the immediate AI challenges the company is facing. It starts with a free AI-Native Read and continues with a paid diagnostic, while the agentic ecosystem shows where the business is exposed and what running it as is will cost.An Architect engagement designs the AI-native business model itself. Working with OM Strategic Forecasting, the leadership team defines what to preserve, what to decommission and what to re-author, and leaves with a roadmap that sets priorities, owners and dependencies.Companies can also engage OM Strategic Forecasting as a transformation partner. In that role, the firm stays with the company throughout the transformation process, working alongside the leadership team in 90-day cycles and tracking decisions and progress. At the end, it hands over the routines and remaining work so the team can carry the new model forward.Built to keep learningAn AI-native business model has to keep improving after launch, so OM Strategic Forecasting builds two kinds of loops into every transition. Learning loops capture what customers value, buy and pay a premium for, and feed that evidence back into leadership decisions. Optimization loops track business unit economics (revenue, cost-to-serve and margin by unit) and adjust pricing, operations and delivery as the numbers move. Together they keep the model current as customer expectations and AI capabilities change.What OM Strategic Forecasting does, and what it leaves to othersOM Strategic Forecasting owns the business-model architecture and the decisions behind it. Technical implementation runs through vetted technology partners, and the firm does not provide software engineering or outsourced sales and marketing execution. Results depend on each client's decisions, data, execution and market conditions, and the firm does not promise specific revenue or savings figures.The method is model-agnostic. It weighs the business implications of today's large language models alongside emerging AI that learns from speech, video and observations of the physical world, and evaluates new capabilities as they mature without tying a client's strategy to a single model provider.Who it is forThe offering is built for founders, CEOs and leadership teams at midsized and owner-led companies with $1 million to $100 million in revenue, including growth-stage firms and established mid-market businesses, that face one or more of these situations:. Growth that has stalled even as AI spending has increased. Pricing pressure from competitors using AI to deliver faster or cheaper. AI pilots and tools without measurable returns. Customers questioning prices for work they know AI now supports. A 2027 plan that still treats AI as an operations projectOM Strategic Forecasting does not target large enterprises. Its engagements are sized for companies where the owner or CEO makes the final call and where a handful of decisions can change the economics of the whole business.Massachusetts employers may also be eligible for state workforce training grants for OM Strategic Forecasting's training programs, through the firm's status as an approved provider under the Massachusetts Express Program.About the founderOksana Matviichuk founded OM Strategic Forecasting in July 2023. When LLMs reached the wider public, she recognized another infrastructure transition and set out to help owners prepare while they still had room to respond.Before founding OM Strategic Forecasting, she spent two decades advising in the rooms where Fortune 50 and Global 500 brands decided how to grow, inside largest agency networks including WPP and Publicis.She has been featured in Forbes more than 100 times, was invited as a judge for the Global Effie Awards, is a three-time Top Women Leaders of New York honoree by Women We Admire, and is a USA Today bestselling author. In 2026 she served as a roundtable mentor at Startup Week Boston and joined Women Applying AI and Women AI Empowered as a member."I spent twenty years watching technology and infrastructure change how the companies operate. The clients I work with now face decisions of the same scale, with less time and fewer people around the table," Matviichuk said. "My job is to give them the AI - Native architecture to make those decisions with confidence, and the support to carry them through."

Oksana Matviichuk

Strategic Forecaster Consulting DBA OM Strategic Forecasting

+1 917-744-2541

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As Customers Redefine Premium Value, OM Strategic Forecasting Puts a Price on Delaying an AI-Native Business Model Shift News Provided By Strategic Forecaster Consulting DBA OM Strategic Forecasting November 12, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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