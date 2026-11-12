Foundher DNA Test Matches Women Founders With The AI Tools That Fit How They Build

Each founder has her own DNA and a lengthy report on her key strengths, blind spots, and how AI can be applied specific to her build style

The essential AI Agent Bible tied to each founder's DNA type

The Host of the FoundHer DNA podcast, Kendall Aviva

A new free five-minute DNA test sorts women into 32 founder types and shows where AI can amplify her strengths and cover her blind spots

- Mills Gardner, Founder & CEOLA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A woman starting or running a business today is told to "use AI." Then she is left with hundreds of tools, a stream of technical vocabulary, and no clear way to know which ones fit how she actually works, or where to begin.FoundHer AI, PBC today launched FoundHer DNA ( ), a free test that starts with the founder instead of the technology. In about 5 minutes, a woman answers questions about how she thinks, builds, works, and makes decisions. She receives a founder type of her own and a look at where AI can help her most. The test requires no technical background. It is a self-assessment, not a genetic test.Women are using AI, but less often than men.Women own a large share of American business. The U.S. Census Bureau counted 14.2 million women-owned businesses in 2023, with $2.8 trillion in receipts. AI use in those businesses is uneven. Gusto's 2026 New Business Formation Survey found that 64% of men and 56% of women used AI to start their businesses in 2025. Among women who did use AI to start, 54% said it made starting easier and cheaper. For many women, the harder question is not whether to try AI, but where it fits their own business.How FoundHer DNA worksThe test asks about how a woman works and decides, not about technology. It places each woman in one of eight founder families (Visionary, Firestarter, Specialist, Strategist, Architect, Innovator, Builder or Disruptor) and produces a two-word result among 32 types in all. FoundHer AI founder, Mills Gardner's founder DNA is that of Visionary Multiplier, a DNA type she says matches her to a T. A woman's founder DNA family stays stable if she retakes the test, while her variant can shift as her business mind grows.Each result includes:A two-word founder type and a profile of how she buildsA breakdown across five dimensionsHer advantages and her blind spotsAn AI Acceleration Preview: three areas where AI could help her mostWhy a type, not a tool listA founder who starts ten projects a month needs different help than one who researches for six months before she acts. Generic advice treats them as the same person. FoundHer DNA starts from the person, so the question changes from "which of these hundreds of tools should I try?" to "where does AI fit the way I already work?" "Most explanations of AI are written the way an engineer would write them, with features, settings and jargon," said Mills Gardner, CEO of FoundHer AI. "A woman who has run a team, a household or a business for years doesn't need a lecture on how the technology works. She needs to know what it can take off her plate and where to start. That is what her result is for."What comes next The Female Founder's AI Agent Bible is written for women founders who do not write code. The nearly 400-page reference guide explains what an AI agent is, which agents to build first, where a founder is likely to over-build and what to hand off. It also addresses current concerns about AI, including rogue agents, and the protections to build in from the start. The book will be released Jan. 5, 2027, and is described at .That same day, FoundHer AI opens its online community for women who use AI as a business partner. Members are matched by founder type, so a woman can find others whose strengths match hers or cover her blind spots. Regional meetups supporting local women founder groups, and an annual FoundHer convention in San Diego are being planned with women's founder groups throughout the country and across social media groups are invited to participate and lead in all aspects of Founder AI as partners.FoundHer DNA, the Podcast also launches Jan. 5, hosted by Kendall Aviva, FoundHer AI's media director. Kendall Aviva spent more than 25 years at iHeartRadio as a producer and brings business and startup experience to her interviews with women founders. Each guest takes the test first, and the conversation starts from her result, not her resume.Also beginning in January, the FoundHer Collection of lifestyle apparel and accessories will be released in monthly drops.The FoundHer AI platform includes:The FoundHer DNA Test, freeThe Female Founder's AI Agent Bible, matched to each founder type, releasing Jan. 5, 2027FoundHer DNA, the Podcast, featuring women founders of all kinds, launching Jan. 5The FoundHer Community, opening Jan. 5, which aims to bring together women's founder groups across the country and on social media, with regional meetups and a national FoundHer convention plannedFoundHer Merch, a line for women founders to claim as their“white coat,” with monthly drops beginning in JanuaryPrivacyFoundHer AI states in its privacy policy that individual results are never sold or shared, and that anonymized, combined results may be used in reports. The full policy is at .Key factsName: FoundHer DNACost: FreeTime: About 5 minutesRequires: No technical backgroundResult: One of 32 founder typesAvailable: Test at . Full project at:Note: A self-assessment, not a genetic test

Mills Gardner

FoundHer AI, PBC

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FoundHer DNA Test Matches Women Founders With the AI Tools That Fit How They Build News Provided By FoundHer AI, PBC November 12, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.