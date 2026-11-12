MP Cabinet To Meet At Gandhi Sagar In Mandsaur On Nov 18, Rs 11,500-Crore Project In Focus

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will chair a special Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district on November 18, with the state's Rs 11,500-crore pumped hydro storage project set to be a major focus.

The 1,920 MW Gandhi Sagar Pumped Hydro Storage Project, being developed by Greenko Group in Neemuch district, is expected to strengthen the state's renewable energy infrastructure, reduce electricity costs and create employment opportunities.

The project is among the largest standalone pumped hydro storage facilities under construction in the country.

Spread across around 414 hectares, it will use the existing Gandhi Sagar reservoir as the lower reservoir and a newly constructed reservoir as the upper one.

The facility will use surplus solar and wind energy to pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir.

During peak electricity demand hours, the stored water will be released to operate turbines and generate electricity.

According to a government statement, the project will help prevent the wastage of surplus renewable energy and ensure the availability of green power according to demand.

Nine turbines are being installed at the facility, which will be capable of generating electricity continuously for six hours.

Its annual energy generation capacity is estimated at 3,580 million units, with a round-trip efficiency of around 80 per cent.

The first set of turbines is expected to become operational in December, while the entire project is scheduled to be commissioned by June 2027.

Around 4,000 people have been employed during the construction phase, while nearly 200 people are expected to get permanent jobs in the operation and maintenance of the project.

The company has been directed to provide maximum employment opportunities to eligible local candidates from Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.

Electricity generated during peak demand hours will be supplied to NTPC, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and distribution companies in Madhya Pradesh and other states.

The project is expected to help distribution companies save money by reducing dependence on expensive peak-hour power.

The Gandhi Sagar region is also being developed as a tourism and wildlife destination.

The Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary has been developed as the state's second habitat for cheetahs after the Kuno National Park.

The state government is also promoting the Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival, tent city facilities and water sports to generate employment in tourism, hospitality and handicrafts.

The special Cabinet meeting is part of the state government's initiative to hold meetings at different locations and highlight their development potential.