Kerala CM Satheesan Unveils Startup Scale-Up Mission

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 (IANS) Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Thursday unveiled an ambitious plan to create more than 100 startups in Kerala with annual revenues exceeding Rs 100 crore each, shifting the government's focus from increasing the number of startups to helping them scale up and compete in global markets.

Inaugurating the eighth edition of Huddle Global 2026 at Kovalam, Chief Minister Satheesan said Kerala needed a scale-up mission to take its startup ecosystem to the next level.

"Rather than merely aiming to launch 10,000 startups, our focus is on creating more than 100 startups with revenues of over Rs 100 crore," he said.

The government would strengthen funding support through an expanded Fund of Funds programme and attract more investors to the state.

Innovation grants, research and development grants and seed loans would be increased to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into marketable products and commercialise research.

A new debt funding mechanism would be introduced by bringing together the Kerala Financial Corporation, KSIDC and banks.

This would enable startups to raise funds for expansion without having to dilute their equity unnecessarily, the Chief Minister said.

The government has also approved the TRICK (Translational Research and Incubation Centers of Kerala) programme to strengthen the incubation network across the state and establish 10 world-class research incubators in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Biotechnology.

Another initiative, Gozip (GenZ Innovation Program), will promote district level innovation clusters and provide young entrepreneurs with sector specific incubation facilities, growth-linked funding and other support.

Chief Minister Satheesan said the government also wanted to use the potential of the Vizhinjam International Seaport to generate new opportunities in logistics and maritime technology and help Kerala startups access global markets.

Presiding over the function, Industries, IT and AI Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty said Kerala was moving towards an economy driven by advanced technologies.

The state's transparent policies, efficient administration and infrastructure would help attract investments, he said, adding that the creation of a dedicated AI department was a clear signal to investors.

The conference, organised by the state-run Kerala Startup Mission, will continue until November 14.

Around 4,000 startups, more than 150 investors, 300 mentors and 200 corporate organisations are participating.

The event provides startups with opportunities to secure investments, mentorship and technical support.