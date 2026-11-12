Jal Shakti Ministry To Accept Citizen Feedback On Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Jal Shakti Ministry has extended till November 30 the deadline for receiving public feedback on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and storage works reported on the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0 Portal, an official said on Thursday.

By collecting feedback, the Ministry aims to strengthen community ownership of water conservation structures and further advance the nationwide movement towards sustainable water management and water security, the official said in a statement.

The Citizen Feedback Portal has been open to the public since January 26, providing citizens across the country an opportunity to share their feedback on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and storage works reported under the JSJB 2.0 initiative.

The extension will enable citizens to continue providing feedback on the artificial recharge and storage structures created under the initiative, the statement said.

The second phase of JSJB has marked a significant milestone in advancing the nationwide water conservation movement envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 September 2024 at Surat, Gujarat, to transform water conservation into a true Jan Andolan through active public participation.

As of May 31, 2026, more than 1.5 crore rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water conservation and storage structures have been reported across the country under the initiative, it said.

The Citizen Feedback mechanism on the JSJB 2.0 Portal seeks to further strengthen Jan Bhagidari by enabling citizens to provide feedback on the reported works. Through their valuable inputs, citizens can help identify maintenance requirements, monitor the functionality of structures and contribute to improving their long-term effectiveness, the statement said.

Feedback from citizens will also support the verification and assessment of assets reported under the initiative.

Since recognition is provided to Districts, States/UTs and other stakeholders based on the number of artificial recharge and storage works completed under the initiative, citizen participation in feedback is particularly significant, the statement said.

The mechanism is expected to enhance the quality and credibility of reporting, promote transparency in implementation, and encourage Districts and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure proper maintenance and sustained functionality of the structures created.