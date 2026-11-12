Gurugram Traffic Cops, Home Guards To Be Transferred Every 60 Days Amid 'Diwali Gifts' Row

MENAFN - Live Mint) Gurugram traffic police personnel will face random transfers every 60 days through an automated computerised system as part of a crackdown on alleged corruption and misconduct while on duty, days after a home guard was arrested for allegedly seeking“Diwali gifts” from a motorist.

Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj has issued a series of instructions to traffic policemen and home guards to strengthen accountability and minimise irregularities during traffic enforcement. The measures include random transfers, CCTV surveillance and mandatory monitoring of traffic challan proceedings through body-worn cameras, news agency PTI reported.

Officials said the commissioner has also made zonal officers (ZOs) and traffic inspectors (TIs) accountable for the conduct of personnel deployed under their supervision, as per the report.

Random transfers every 60 days

According to police officials, random transfers of Gurugram traffic personnel will be carried out every 60 days using an automated computerised system.

The move is aimed at strengthening oversight and reducing the possibility of irregularities during traffic duty.

| Gurugram Police takes 'action' against Home Guard after viral cash-seeking video

Zonal officers and traffic inspectors will also be held responsible if any traffic policeman, home guard or special police officer is found involved in corrupt practices while performing traffic-related duties, officials said.

CCTV checks, body cameras to monitor traffic police

The commissioner has directed all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and assistant commissioners of police (ACPs ) to hold meetings with subordinate officers and personnel up to the zonal level.

They have been instructed to make it clear that misconduct or corrupt practices while on duty will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

ACP-rank officers deployed in the Police Control Room have also been asked to regularly inspect and monitor CCTV cameras to track the conduct of police personnel.

Additionally, traffic challan proceedings for violations of road rules must be conducted under the surveillance of body-worn cameras, the police said.

Home guard arrested over 'Diwali gifts' demand

The fresh instructions follow an incident on November 7, when a vlogger travelling with his family was stopped by a home guard near Cyber Hub in Gurugram.

According to the viral video, the home guard repeatedly wished the motorist“Happy Diwali” before allegedly hinting that he expected money or gifts.

The accused reportedly said it had been a“dry Diwali”. When the vlogger told him that he did not have his wallet, the home guard allegedly asked whether none of the other men sitting in the car had their wallets.

A video of the interaction subsequently surfaced online.

An FIR was registered against the home guard at the DLF Phase-3 police station, and he was arrested.

Following the incident, the police commissioner issued the fresh directions to strengthen monitoring and accountability among traffic personnel, PTI reported.