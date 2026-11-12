Gujarat: Festive Rush Pushes GSRTC's Digital Ticket Bookings To Record 1.46 Lakh In A Day

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has recorded its highest-ever single-day digital ticket bookings on Bhai Beej, with 1,46,875 seats reserved on November 11, generating digital revenue of Rs 3.55 crore.

Of the total bookings, 99,402 seats were reserved through the GSRTC mobile application alone, which also generated Rs 2.27 crore in revenue.

The corporation's total revenue for the day crossed Rs 13 crore, according to an official statement issued on Thursday this achievement, GSRTC retained its position as the country's leading State Transport Undertaking (STU) in digital ticket bookings and revenue for the seventh consecutive year.

The record was set during the festive rush on Bhai Beej, when a large number of passengers travelled across Gujarat. "The figures reflected the growing use of its digital ticketing services, particularly its mobile application," officials said.

GSRTC's digital ticketing figures have increased considerably over the years. In 2019, the corporation recorded 74,368 seat bookings, generating revenue of Rs 1.53 crore.

The number rose to 1,14,880 bookings, with revenue of Rs 2.10 crore, in 2022. In 2023, bookings increased to 1,32,177 seats and revenue to Rs 2.97 crore, followed by 1,41,468 seats and Rs 3.15 crore in 2024.

In 2025, the corporation recorded 1,33,043 bookings, generating Rs 3.19 crore. The latest figures surpassed all previous single-day records for both digital bookings and revenue.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated GSRTC employees, including drivers, conductors and mechanics, on the achievement.

He also acknowledged the efforts of employees who remained on duty during the festive season, away from their families, to manage passenger movement.

"Despite being away from their families during the festive season, ST drivers and conductors have worked with dedication to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely and on time," Sanghavi said.

The corporation said it would continue to focus on providing passengers with modern, convenient and transparent services, while thanking commuters for their trust in its digital ticketing facilities.