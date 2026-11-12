BJP's Winning Streak To Continue In Panchayati Raj Polls: Gajendra Shekhawat

MENAFN - IANS) Jaisalmer, Nov 12 (IANS) Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a strong mandate in the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections, citing public trust in the party and the enthusiasm of its workers as its key strengths.

Speaking to the media in Jaisalmer, Shekhawat said the BJP had secured victories in most regions due to the confidence reposed in it by the people and the dedication of its workers.

He expressed confidence that the party would receive similar support and blessings from the public in the Panchayati Raj elections.

Noting that Thursday was the last day for the Panchayati Raj election process, Shekhawat said these polls hold considerable significance in the country's three-tier democratic system.

The BJP, he added, takes every election seriously. The Union Minister said he had earlier planned to visit the area to meet party workers and boost their morale, but his continuous overseas engagements had prevented him from doing so.

He finally got the opportunity to interact with them on Thursday, and discussions centred on the party's prospects in the upcoming elections.

Shekhawat also described the 'Yuge Yugin Bharat' National Museum, being developed in New Delhi in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, as a landmark initiative for India's cultural heritage.

He said the Prime Minister's vision of establishing the world's largest museum would have far-reaching positive implications for the country.

The museum would foster pride in India's civilisation and cultural heritage among future generations while offering visitors from India and abroad an opportunity to understand the country's rich history.

The museum will present a comprehensive account of India's uninterrupted civilisational journey spanning thousands of years, showcasing its cultural traditions, knowledge systems, science, art and heritage.

Once completed, it is expected to be not only the world's largest museum, but also among its most visited cultural institutions, Shekhawat said.