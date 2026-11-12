J&K CM Calls For Comprehensive Exam Reforms, Advocates Merit-Based System

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called for comprehensive examination reforms while advocating a foolproof, transparent, merit-based system.

The Chief Minister has chaired a meeting with members of the High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on examination reforms at the Civil Secretariat here.

Omar Abdullah extended full support to the task force and emphasised strengthening examination security, gradually transitioning towards computer-based testing, enhancing the credibility of board examinations, and addressing concerns relating to subjective components in selection processes.

The Chief Minister called for comprehensive reforms in the examination system in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the need to make assessments secure, transparent, technology-driven, and foolproof to safeguard the future of students and ensure that merit remains the sole criterion for selection.

He said that the urgency for robust reforms had become particularly evident following the cancellation of NEET-UG and the subsequent re-examination, which caused considerable inconvenience and stress to lakhs of aspirants across the country.

Underlining the importance of a phased shift toward computer-based examinations, the Chief Minister noted that students must be adequately familiarised with the technology before it is introduced on a wider scale.

He also advocated examining the integration of school board examination performance into competitive and entrance frameworks to reduce excessive dependence on single-window tests and restore the significance of regular schooling.

To support this approach, Omar Abdullah stressed the need to evolve a suitable normalisation mechanism that ensures a level playing field across different educational boards, including Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), CBSE, and ICSE -- so that no candidate is placed at a disadvantage.

Highlighting the need for greater transparency in interview and viva-voce components of recruitment and admissions, the Chief Minister noted that frequent candidate concerns regarding subjectivity and potential manipulation of marks.

He suggested that the task force examine measures to make oral assessments more objective and accountable.

At the outset, Higher Education Department Commissoner Secretary, Ram Niwas Sharma, gave a detailed presentation on the examination reform initiatives undertaken by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

He highlighted key security arrangements put in place for public examinations in Jammu and Kashmir, including police-escorted movement of examination material, CCTV-monitored strong rooms, round-the-clock security, prescribed frisking procedures, and continuous monitoring of examination centres.

The meeting also reviewed reforms implemented by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), universities, and other higher education institutions, particularly regarding digital examinations, transparent evaluation, timely declaration of results, and prompt issuance of degrees.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo, Minister for Education and Higher Education Shamim Firdous, Acting Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Director General of Police (Armed); Administrative Secretaries of the General Administration, Health and Medical Education, and Higher Education Departments, JKSSB Chairman Shrikant Balasaheb Suse; and members of the High-Powered Task Force, Tapan Kumar Deka and V. Kamakoti.

The visiting members were accompanied by the National Recruitment Agency director, and other officials of the Task Force Secretariat.