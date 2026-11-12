Mumbai KEM Hospital Horror: Fractured Patient Climbs Stairs As Lift Remains Shut For A Week (WATCH)

A disturbing video from Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has raised concerns over patient safety after an elderly man with a plastered leg was seen struggling to climb a staircase because the lift at the hospital's orthopaedic centre was unavailable.

The video, which surfaced on social media, shows the 78-year-old patient, identified as Sahadev Kadam, sitting on the stairs and pulling himself backwards, one step at a time. His right leg is in a plaster cast, while he uses the staircase railing and his hand to move upwards. The visuals triggered criticism of the hospital administration and prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which manages the hospital, to order an inquiry into the incident.

KEM Hospital Lift Unavailable, Patients Face Difficulties

The incident took place at the Seth Dhurmal Bajaj Orthopaedic Centre at KEM Hospital in Parel, Mumbai. The centre's only lift has been unavailable while replacement work is being undertaken.

According to reports, the lift had remained out of service since August. The nearly 39-year-old facility had reportedly been experiencing frequent breakdowns, prompting the hospital administration to initiate the replacement process.

A purchase order for a new lift was issued in February 2023. However, the replacement work was delayed, with hospital authorities citing difficulties in shifting patients, particularly those with limited mobility.

The absence of a functional lift has created difficulties for patients with fractures, spinal injuries and other orthopaedic conditions who need assistance moving between floors.

Why Was the Elderly Patient Climbing the Stairs?

The hospital administration said Kadam had undergone surgery for a fractured ankle in May and had gradually started moving with the help of a walker. He was readmitted for implant removal and underwent another procedure on November 9. A plaster cast was applied to stabilise his ankle following the surgery.

According to the hospital, he was medically fit for discharge after the procedure. However, he was allowed to stay for additional time after his relatives, who lived far away, requested the hospital to accommodate him.

The BMC said the patient's continued stay in the orthopaedic building was contrary to an earlier hospital circular. The instructions reportedly stated that patients unable to walk independently should not be admitted to the building while the lift remained unavailable. Such patients were to be accommodated in the hospital's multi-storey building, where lift facilities are available.

Kadam has since been shifted to the multi-storey building.

Watch Viral Video

KEM Hospital's Orthopedic Building Lift Out of Order for a Week; Disabled, Fracture and Critically. Patients Face Severe Hardship! Acting Dean Held Responsible for Negligence at a Major Hospital in the Country's Financial Capital, Mumbai.

@CMOMaharashtra @mybmc @AshwiniBhide @PrajaktaVerma @AmeetSatam @Mumbaikhabar9 @TawdeRitu @prabhakarsbjp @GaneshKhankar @KishoriPednekar @HarishBhandirge @YKilledar

- ANIL GALGALI (@ANILGALGALIRTI) November 11, 2026

BMC Orders Inquiry, Seeks Report Within 10 Days

Following the circulation of the video, the BMC ordered a detailed inquiry into the circumstances that led to the patient struggling on the staircase.

A committee headed by the Deputy Municipal Commissioner for Public Health will examine the sequence of events, the patient's medical condition, the delay in replacing the lift and whether hospital instructions were followed.

The committee will also identify possible lapses and recommend standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure that patients with restricted mobility are not left without assistance during infrastructure repairs or replacement work.

The civic administration has sought a factual report within 10 days. The inquiry is expected to examine whether adequate alternative arrangements were made for patients who depend on lifts to access medical facilities.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of accessible infrastructure in public hospitals, particularly for elderly patients, persons with disabilities and those recovering from serious injuries.