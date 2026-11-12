Bengaluru Company Encourages Employees To Quit Jobs And Become Entrepreneurs With Second Chance

Take a break from your job, start your own business and if it doesn't work out, come back! Here is a unique policy by a Bengaluru based company.

Many working professionals have dreams of starting their own venture but due to the fear of losing a constant source of income, most are held back. However, one Bengaluru based company is taking steps to encourage employees to follow their dreams. They have implemented a unique policy allowing employees to quit their jobs to start their own venture with great mentorship and financial security.

Which Company?

The popular food brand in Bengaluru, iD Fresh Food, has implemented this unique policy. Musthafa PC, Global CEO and Chairman of the company, shared more details:

Those eligible will gain access to their entrepreneurial ecosystem, partner networks and mentorship from senior leaders. They also have the option to go on a partially paid sabbatical.

Three Pillars of Support

1. Partially Paid Sabbatical

Employees will have the opportunity to take some time away from work to fully concentrate on their business. Depending on their eligibility and role, they can take a partially paid sabbatical of up to 18 months.

2. Mentorship and Networking

They will receive personal mentorship from senior executives within the company. This will also include introductions to partners, investors and industry contacts.

3. Safety Net

If the startup isn't meeting expected milestones or the founder wishes to return to their normal job, there is a set period where they can return to the company. This greatly lowers any fear of losing their job.

Success Story from Just ₹50,000!

This new policy has been inspired by Musthafa PC's entrepreneurial journey. iD Fresh Food began in a small kitchen in Bengaluru with an initial investment of only ₹50,000. They faced many challenges, made mistakes and had large financial uncertainty. However, a few people believed in them and supported them. Musthafa stated,“It was this encouragement that led us to grow.”

He now wants to encourage his employees by offering this encouragement. The policy does not actually involve giving large cheques to founders. Instead, the main point of this policy is offering a partially paid sabbatical, mentorship and contacts.

Company that Values Employees Dreams

“I feel sad when talented employees leave the company but when they go on to create their own business and succeed, I am so happy,” Musthafa shared.

Ultimately, iD Fresh Food are encouraging a new way of thinking. An employees' career can involve creating their own venture. For those wishing to become entrepreneurs this policy will surely inspire them.