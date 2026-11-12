Racing Bulls Confirm 2027 Line-Up As Lawson, Lindblad Decide To Remain With Team

MENAFN - IANS) Faenza, Nov 12 (IANS) Formula 1 team Racing Bulls on Thursday confirmed their driver line-up for 2027 as Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad will remain with the team for the next Formula 1 season.

This comes after Lawson's future with the Racing Bulls was under speculation, with Red Bull Junior Nikola Tsolov coming out as a contender to replace the New Zealander.

Also, Team Principal Alan Permane had repeatedly stated that the team was yet to make a decision. Meanwhile, Permane had also stated that "the right decision will be made" by the team a week after Tsolov made his FP1 debut during the Mexico City Grand Prix.

However, Lawson and Lindblad have been confirmed for the next season as the team has further strengthened its grip on fifth place in the constructors' championship.

"We're delighted to be continuing with Liam and Arvid for 2027. Both have demonstrated their ability and potential throughout the season, and we've seen the progress they've made, both individually and as a pairing," Team Principal Permane said, as quoted by F1.

"I have no doubt that this is the best driver line-up for us, bringing a strong combination of experience and ambition. Together, we have a solid foundation to build on the progress made this year, continue pushing ourselves forward and take the next step towards achieving our ambitions in 2027," he added.

Lawson recently finished seventh in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after he started P3, and he now has 89 points to his name. This was his fourth seventh-place finish in five Grands Prix, and if Racing Bulls secure a fifth place in the teams' standings, it would mark their best-ever result, dating back to their origins as Minardi.

"I'm very happy to be continuing with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls next year. We've had a brilliant season together, and the team has worked very hard to produce a fast car, which I've loved driving," Lawson said on the extension.

"It feels great to be part of a historic season for the team as we continue our fight for P5 in the Constructors' Championship. It's a testament to the hard work of everyone both at track and back at the factory.

"I'm looking forward to carrying this moment forward with Arvid through to 2027; we're building something super positive, and I'm excited by what we can achieve together," he added.

Meanwhile, Lindblad, who is of Indian origin, has secured 38 points in the ongoing season in his rookie campaign, as the team has 114 points. Lindblad, who races under the British flag and is of Indian origin through his British-Indian mother and Punjabi maternal grandparents, was pleased to be part of the team in the next season too.

"I'm very happy to be continuing with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls in 2027. Looking back on my first season in Formula One, it's been a truly special year, full of new experiences and learnings since the very first pre-season test," Lindblad said.

"I'd like to thank everyone at VCARB and Red Bull for their trust and support. I'm incredibly grateful to everyone in the team for their hard work, commitment and collaboration throughout the season, and for the strong relationships we've built along the way.

"I can't wait to get started next year, building on everything I've learned during my rookie season. It's set to be an exciting year, and I look forward to continuing to drive alongside Liam," he added.