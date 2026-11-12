Witkoff, Kushner Land in Moscow After Prisoner Release Deal
(MENAFN) Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Washington’s top envoys, touched down in Moscow on Thursday for high-stakes talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Russian media.
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev received the two Americans at Vnukovo Airport, a Russian news agency reported. A Russian state-run news agency also confirmed that the motorcade carrying Dmitriev, Witkoff and Kushner drove away from the airport after the delegation arrived in the capital.
The Moscow trip follows US-mediated trilateral peace negotiations with Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Kushner said Wednesday, pointing to a breakthrough on the humanitarian front.
“One of the positives is we agreed that we’re going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, and we’re going to finalize the numbers tomorrow,” Kushner said.
Widening the negotiating framework is a central goal of the Russia mission, Kushner said. Washington aims to bring European countries to the table to build a lasting multilateral peace format, he explained.
After Moscow, the envoys will head to Dublin to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and test further ideas that emerged from the negotiations, Kushner said.
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev received the two Americans at Vnukovo Airport, a Russian news agency reported. A Russian state-run news agency also confirmed that the motorcade carrying Dmitriev, Witkoff and Kushner drove away from the airport after the delegation arrived in the capital.
The Moscow trip follows US-mediated trilateral peace negotiations with Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Kushner said Wednesday, pointing to a breakthrough on the humanitarian front.
“One of the positives is we agreed that we’re going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, and we’re going to finalize the numbers tomorrow,” Kushner said.
Widening the negotiating framework is a central goal of the Russia mission, Kushner said. Washington aims to bring European countries to the table to build a lasting multilateral peace format, he explained.
After Moscow, the envoys will head to Dublin to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and test further ideas that emerged from the negotiations, Kushner said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment