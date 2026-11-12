Irish Billionaire Funds Mediterranean Trip for Senior US Official
(MENAFN) A senior US State Department official received a Mediterranean vacation valued at approximately $11,900 last November, with the expenses covered by Irish billionaire Patrick Collison, according to a financial disclosure made public Wednesday.
Sarah Rogers, who serves as undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, declared the holiday as a gift from Collison, the co-founder of financial technology company Stripe and a member of Meta's board of directors.
In her disclosure, Rogers characterized Collison as a “pre-existing friend predating my government service” and identified tourism as the purpose of the visit.
The trip occurred roughly one month after Rogers took up her senior government position, which involves promoting US policies internationally and managing engagement with foreign audiences.
Rogers reportedly traveled on Collison's private plane alongside several other individuals, including economist Tyler Cowen, a professor at George Mason University.
A State Department representative said the travel arrangements had been made before Rogers received Senate confirmation and that the official had properly reported the gift to the relevant government authorities.
Sarah Rogers, who serves as undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, declared the holiday as a gift from Collison, the co-founder of financial technology company Stripe and a member of Meta's board of directors.
In her disclosure, Rogers characterized Collison as a “pre-existing friend predating my government service” and identified tourism as the purpose of the visit.
The trip occurred roughly one month after Rogers took up her senior government position, which involves promoting US policies internationally and managing engagement with foreign audiences.
Rogers reportedly traveled on Collison's private plane alongside several other individuals, including economist Tyler Cowen, a professor at George Mason University.
A State Department representative said the travel arrangements had been made before Rogers received Senate confirmation and that the official had properly reported the gift to the relevant government authorities.
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