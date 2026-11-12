Saudi-Led Coalition Downs Drone Over Riyadh as Houthi Threat Grows
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government said Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Riyadh region of Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a short statement that gave no further details.
Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Civil Defense reported that debris from two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group, both intercepted, fell in Sabuhah village in the kingdom’s Mecca region.
The latest incidents underscore a worsening military confrontation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The coalition has reported repeated interceptions of missiles and drones aimed at various parts of the kingdom.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a short statement that gave no further details.
Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Civil Defense reported that debris from two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group, both intercepted, fell in Sabuhah village in the kingdom’s Mecca region.
The latest incidents underscore a worsening military confrontation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The coalition has reported repeated interceptions of missiles and drones aimed at various parts of the kingdom.
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