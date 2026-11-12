Indonesia’s Vice President Signals Intention to Step Down
(MENAFN) Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has reportedly indicated his willingness to leave office, according to Budi Arie Setiadi, head of the Projo volunteer organization affiliated with former President Joko Widodo.
The reported development comes amid growing political pressure, with 120 lawmakers from Indonesia's House of Representatives proposing to invoke their parliamentary right to issue an official opinion on Gibran, a move that could lead to impeachment proceedings.
Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Saan Mustopa announced that the proposal would be presented during a plenary session scheduled for Thursday.
Meanwhile, State Secretary Minister Prasetyo Hadi disclosed Tuesday that Gibran had informed President Prabowo Subianto of his decision to resign during a meeting lasting approximately two and a half hours.
The discussions took place as legal challenges concerning Gibran's educational credentials remain before the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court.
It remains unclear whether Prabowo has accepted the vice president's reported resignation.
The reported development comes amid growing political pressure, with 120 lawmakers from Indonesia's House of Representatives proposing to invoke their parliamentary right to issue an official opinion on Gibran, a move that could lead to impeachment proceedings.
Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Saan Mustopa announced that the proposal would be presented during a plenary session scheduled for Thursday.
Meanwhile, State Secretary Minister Prasetyo Hadi disclosed Tuesday that Gibran had informed President Prabowo Subianto of his decision to resign during a meeting lasting approximately two and a half hours.
The discussions took place as legal challenges concerning Gibran's educational credentials remain before the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court.
It remains unclear whether Prabowo has accepted the vice president's reported resignation.
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