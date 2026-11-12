Kremlin Confirms Death of Russia’s Ambassador to US
(MENAFN) Russia's Ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died unexpectedly at the age of 66, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its sympathy to his relatives, friends and colleagues, paying tribute to his diplomatic career and contributions to the country's foreign policy.
“An outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader, and a kind friend and mentor has passed away. A consummate professional and a brilliant expert on American affairs, A. N. Darchiev worked in one of the most critical areas of Russian foreign policy,” the ministry said.
The ministry also conveyed its condolences to those close to Darchiev, adding that "his memory would remain in the hearts of his colleagues."
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova disclosed through Telegram that the ambassador passed away in Moscow following a chronic illness.
Darchiev assumed his position as Russia's ambassador to Washington in March 2025. Before taking up the post, he headed the Foreign Ministry's North Atlantic Department, which is responsible for managing diplomatic relations with the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
His previous diplomatic assignment included serving as Russia's ambassador to Canada between October 2014 and January 2021.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its sympathy to his relatives, friends and colleagues, paying tribute to his diplomatic career and contributions to the country's foreign policy.
“An outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader, and a kind friend and mentor has passed away. A consummate professional and a brilliant expert on American affairs, A. N. Darchiev worked in one of the most critical areas of Russian foreign policy,” the ministry said.
The ministry also conveyed its condolences to those close to Darchiev, adding that "his memory would remain in the hearts of his colleagues."
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova disclosed through Telegram that the ambassador passed away in Moscow following a chronic illness.
Darchiev assumed his position as Russia's ambassador to Washington in March 2025. Before taking up the post, he headed the Foreign Ministry's North Atlantic Department, which is responsible for managing diplomatic relations with the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
His previous diplomatic assignment included serving as Russia's ambassador to Canada between October 2014 and January 2021.
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