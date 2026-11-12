EU Condemns Russia Over Alleged Indoctrination of Ukrainian Children
(MENAFN) The European Union has accused Moscow of implementing a coordinated state policy aimed at transferring Ukrainian children to Russia, stripping them of their national identity and subjecting them to ideological reeducation in territories under Russian control.
Addressing lawmakers during a European Parliament session on Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas revealed that more than 20,500 Ukrainian children had been unlawfully taken to Russia.
"The treatment of Ukrainian children over the last four years is the clearest example of Russia's total disregard of life," Kallas told MEPs.
She maintained that the transfers were part of an official Russian government strategy, allegedly sanctioned by President Vladimir Putin and targeting children living in occupied parts of Ukraine.
"All evidence points to a crime against Humanity," she said. "In a sick and twisted turn of events, in a sick and twisted turn of events, it is likely that stolen Ukrainian children are now being sent back by Russia to fight against Ukraine.”
Kallas reaffirmed the EU's commitment to securing a fair and sustainable resolution to the conflict, while accusing Russia of showing little willingness to participate in serious peace negotiations.
"The EU has always supported efforts for just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The only problem is that Russia shows no signs that it's ready to seriously negotiate," she said.
In response to the alleged practices, the European bloc has introduced sanctions targeting individuals and organizations suspected of involvement in the removal, indoctrination and unauthorized adoption of Ukrainian children.
Kallas also pointed to the Songdowon International Children's Camp in North Korea, which was included among the entities facing EU measures following reports that Ukrainian children had been taken there.
Addressing lawmakers during a European Parliament session on Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas revealed that more than 20,500 Ukrainian children had been unlawfully taken to Russia.
"The treatment of Ukrainian children over the last four years is the clearest example of Russia's total disregard of life," Kallas told MEPs.
She maintained that the transfers were part of an official Russian government strategy, allegedly sanctioned by President Vladimir Putin and targeting children living in occupied parts of Ukraine.
"All evidence points to a crime against Humanity," she said. "In a sick and twisted turn of events, in a sick and twisted turn of events, it is likely that stolen Ukrainian children are now being sent back by Russia to fight against Ukraine.”
Kallas reaffirmed the EU's commitment to securing a fair and sustainable resolution to the conflict, while accusing Russia of showing little willingness to participate in serious peace negotiations.
"The EU has always supported efforts for just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The only problem is that Russia shows no signs that it's ready to seriously negotiate," she said.
In response to the alleged practices, the European bloc has introduced sanctions targeting individuals and organizations suspected of involvement in the removal, indoctrination and unauthorized adoption of Ukrainian children.
Kallas also pointed to the Songdowon International Children's Camp in North Korea, which was included among the entities facing EU measures following reports that Ukrainian children had been taken there.
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