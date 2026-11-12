EU Condemns Russia Over Alleged Deportation of Ukrainian Children
(MENAFN) The European Union has accused Russia of carrying out an organized campaign to transfer Ukrainian children from occupied territories, undermine their national identity and expose them to ideological indoctrination.
Addressing a plenary session of the European Parliament on Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said more than 20,500 Ukrainian children had been unlawfully taken to Russia.
"The treatment of Ukrainian children over the last four years is the clearest example of Russia's total disregard of life," Kallas told MEPs.
She described the deportations as a policy directed by the Russian government and authorized by President Vladimir Putin, targeting children from areas of Ukraine under Russian occupation.
"All evidence points to a crime against Humanity," she said. "In a sick and twisted turn of events, in a sick and twisted turn of events, it is likely that stolen Ukrainian children are now being sent back by Russia to fight against Ukraine.”
Kallas reiterated the EU's backing for achieving a fair and sustainable settlement to the war, while arguing that Moscow had not demonstrated a genuine willingness to engage in meaningful negotiations.
"The EU has always supported efforts for just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The only problem is that Russia shows no signs that it's ready to seriously negotiate," she said.
The bloc has introduced restrictive measures against people and organizations accused of participating in the transfer of Ukrainian children, their ideological reeducation and unauthorized adoption.
Kallas also drew attention to the Songdowon International Children's Camp in North Korea, where Ukrainian children were reportedly identified, raising further concerns about the international dimension of the alleged activities.
Addressing a plenary session of the European Parliament on Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said more than 20,500 Ukrainian children had been unlawfully taken to Russia.
"The treatment of Ukrainian children over the last four years is the clearest example of Russia's total disregard of life," Kallas told MEPs.
She described the deportations as a policy directed by the Russian government and authorized by President Vladimir Putin, targeting children from areas of Ukraine under Russian occupation.
"All evidence points to a crime against Humanity," she said. "In a sick and twisted turn of events, in a sick and twisted turn of events, it is likely that stolen Ukrainian children are now being sent back by Russia to fight against Ukraine.”
Kallas reiterated the EU's backing for achieving a fair and sustainable settlement to the war, while arguing that Moscow had not demonstrated a genuine willingness to engage in meaningful negotiations.
"The EU has always supported efforts for just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The only problem is that Russia shows no signs that it's ready to seriously negotiate," she said.
The bloc has introduced restrictive measures against people and organizations accused of participating in the transfer of Ukrainian children, their ideological reeducation and unauthorized adoption.
Kallas also drew attention to the Songdowon International Children's Camp in North Korea, where Ukrainian children were reportedly identified, raising further concerns about the international dimension of the alleged activities.
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