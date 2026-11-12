France Bars West Bank Settlement Council Leader from Entering Country
(MENAFN) French authorities have refused entry to the head of an Israeli settlement council in the northern occupied West Bank, a decision described in Israeli media as an unprecedented diplomatic development.
Yossi Dagan was stopped by French immigration officials at a Paris airport upon arriving for scheduled discussions with elected French representatives, according to reports citing his office. The incident was described as an unusual case of a Western government directly preventing the leader of an Israeli regional council in the occupied West Bank from entering its territory.
According to Dagan's office, immigration personnel questioned him at passport control last week and presented documents referring to his involvement in establishing 35 settlements across the occupied West Bank, as well as his campaign to restore Gush Katif, a settlement bloc evacuated from the Gaza Strip in 2005. French officials have not publicly verified the explanations provided by his office.
Following the refusal, Dagan continued his European trip to Prague, where he held meetings with senior Czech government representatives and lawmakers from both parliamentary chambers over three days, according to reports.
Dagan also told Israeli Army Radio that a French police official had described the decision as politically motivated. “Today it’s me, and tomorrow it could be any other Israeli citizen,” he said.
Israeli media characterized the incident as a significant diplomatic development, stating: “This move sets a diplomatic precedent,” it said.
Meanwhile, Israeli settlement expansion continues across the occupied West Bank, with new outposts and settlements being established. Land confiscations, home demolitions, and attacks by Israeli settlers have also contributed to the displacement of Palestinian communities.
Yossi Dagan was stopped by French immigration officials at a Paris airport upon arriving for scheduled discussions with elected French representatives, according to reports citing his office. The incident was described as an unusual case of a Western government directly preventing the leader of an Israeli regional council in the occupied West Bank from entering its territory.
According to Dagan's office, immigration personnel questioned him at passport control last week and presented documents referring to his involvement in establishing 35 settlements across the occupied West Bank, as well as his campaign to restore Gush Katif, a settlement bloc evacuated from the Gaza Strip in 2005. French officials have not publicly verified the explanations provided by his office.
Following the refusal, Dagan continued his European trip to Prague, where he held meetings with senior Czech government representatives and lawmakers from both parliamentary chambers over three days, according to reports.
Dagan also told Israeli Army Radio that a French police official had described the decision as politically motivated. “Today it’s me, and tomorrow it could be any other Israeli citizen,” he said.
Israeli media characterized the incident as a significant diplomatic development, stating: “This move sets a diplomatic precedent,” it said.
Meanwhile, Israeli settlement expansion continues across the occupied West Bank, with new outposts and settlements being established. Land confiscations, home demolitions, and attacks by Israeli settlers have also contributed to the displacement of Palestinian communities.
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