Israel’s Eisenkot Cautions Netanyahu Against Unnecessary Military Actions
(MENAFN) Gadi Eisenkot, who has been assigned the task of forming Israel's next government, has cautioned outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against ordering military or security operations unless an immediate threat makes them necessary, according to reports published Wednesday.
In a written message addressed to Netanyahu, Yashar party leader Eisenkot argued that the current administration is operating in a caretaker capacity and has lost the confidence of Israel's parliament, the Knesset.
“Only 46 Knesset members still support your continued tenure as prime minister,” said Eisenkot.
He emphasized that Netanyahu must exercise greater restraint when handling sensitive security matters and making major national decisions while the country is going through a political transition.
“The deployment of security forces without a direct and immediate threat that cannot be delayed could have devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and public trust in government institutions,” he warned.
Eisenkot called on Netanyahu to act responsibly in the national interest and avoid unnecessary escalation, cautioning against “dangerous moves” that could be postponed until a new administration with parliamentary backing officially assumes office.
In a written message addressed to Netanyahu, Yashar party leader Eisenkot argued that the current administration is operating in a caretaker capacity and has lost the confidence of Israel's parliament, the Knesset.
“Only 46 Knesset members still support your continued tenure as prime minister,” said Eisenkot.
He emphasized that Netanyahu must exercise greater restraint when handling sensitive security matters and making major national decisions while the country is going through a political transition.
“The deployment of security forces without a direct and immediate threat that cannot be delayed could have devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and public trust in government institutions,” he warned.
Eisenkot called on Netanyahu to act responsibly in the national interest and avoid unnecessary escalation, cautioning against “dangerous moves” that could be postponed until a new administration with parliamentary backing officially assumes office.
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