Germany Strengthens Cybersecurity Measures Against Hybrid Threats
(MENAFN) Germany is preparing to expand its defenses against cyberattacks and other forms of hybrid aggression, with Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announcing plans to strengthen the country's ability to respond to such threats.
Speaking at the Federal Criminal Police Office's annual autumn conference in Berlin on Wednesday, Dobrindt addressed recent cyber incidents targeting refrigeration and freezer systems at supermarkets across France, Germany, and other European nations. He emphasized Berlin's readiness “to strike back in cyberspace.”
"For me, this is once again a 'next-level' hybrid attack," Dobrindt said.
He stressed that increasingly sophisticated attacks require stronger countermeasures, arguing that Germany must raise the “consequences, risks, and costs" faced by those responsible for hybrid operations.
According to the minister, the government is developing the necessary legal framework to enable retaliatory action in cyberspace, and he indicated his readiness to implement the planned measures.
Dobrindt identified Russia as the main source of hybrid threats against Germany, while also pointing to Iran and North Korea as countries associated with such activities.
Germany has experienced a growing number of cyber incidents in recent years, with hackers targeting essential infrastructure and services. Airports, railway networks, government services, and industrial facilities have all faced attacks, raising concerns over the security of the country's critical systems.
Speaking at the Federal Criminal Police Office's annual autumn conference in Berlin on Wednesday, Dobrindt addressed recent cyber incidents targeting refrigeration and freezer systems at supermarkets across France, Germany, and other European nations. He emphasized Berlin's readiness “to strike back in cyberspace.”
"For me, this is once again a 'next-level' hybrid attack," Dobrindt said.
He stressed that increasingly sophisticated attacks require stronger countermeasures, arguing that Germany must raise the “consequences, risks, and costs" faced by those responsible for hybrid operations.
According to the minister, the government is developing the necessary legal framework to enable retaliatory action in cyberspace, and he indicated his readiness to implement the planned measures.
Dobrindt identified Russia as the main source of hybrid threats against Germany, while also pointing to Iran and North Korea as countries associated with such activities.
Germany has experienced a growing number of cyber incidents in recent years, with hackers targeting essential infrastructure and services. Airports, railway networks, government services, and industrial facilities have all faced attacks, raising concerns over the security of the country's critical systems.
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